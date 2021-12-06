Rockets shake off slow start, roll past Riverdale

EDGINGTON — One thing that has plagued the Rockridge girls' basketball team in the season's first few weeks is a slow start on offense.
More often than not, however, once the Rockets have gotten into their groove, the results have been very much to their liking. Monday night's Three Rivers West Division matchup with Riverdale was no different.
After scoring just six points in the first quarter, Rockridge worked its way to a 13-point halftime lead, then blasted off with a 22-point third quarter to pull away to a 47-15 victory over the Rams.
"We've been struggling to get off to a good start in our last few games, and it takes us too long to settle in, get the nerves out and work our offense," said Rockridge coach Ryan McDonald, whose 7-2 club is now 2-1 in conference play.
"Once we do settle in and be patient, things work for us. Tonight was another soft start; it took awhile for us to settle in. Once we realized we didn't have to be first pass, first shot, things settled in for us."
The Rams (3-5, 0-3 TRAC West) tried to capitalize on the Rockets' offensive hiccups in the opening quarter by scoring the first three points of the game.
After that, though, Riverdale found points hard to come by, and Rockridge was able to work its way to a 6-3 lead after the first quarter. From that point on, the Rockets never looked back.
"I thought we were in it for a long time in the first quarter," Riverdale coach Jay Hatch said. "But then they started scoring, and we did not handle their pressure at all. That's what got Rockridge going and got them ahead."
With senior guard Madison Heisch scoring six of her eight points in the first half, Rockridge used a 14-0 run to gradually take control en route to an 18-5 halftime lead.
Heisch also had five rebounds and two steals for the hosts, with Kierney McDonald adding nine points, four boards and three steals as part of a balanced Rocket attack.
"Once we get off to a good start, we really flow pretty well," Heisch said. "Everyone on our team is able to score when we need it, which is nice to have."
Since taking a 39-11 loss to TRAC West leader Sherrard last Thursday, a game that followed a 61-point outburst against Orion highlighted by Heisch's single-game record eight 3-pointers, Rockridge has been working to regain its scoring touch.
"We definitely had a rough game against Sherrard," Heisch said, "but it was good to have it early. It showed us what we need to work on."
After halftime, things did not get any better for the Rams as Rockridge scored the first seven points of the third and outscored Riverdale 22-5 in the period to take a commanding 40-10 lead into the final quarter.