 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical alert
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL | 2A IVC SECTIONAL

Rockets, Tigers focused on tonight's challenges

  • 0
010822-qc-spt-shootout-augie bettsher038.JPG

Sherrard's Sydney Adamson, shown here in action at the IHMVCU Shootout in January, is a key for the Tigers basketball team. 

 Bobby Metcalf

One of the Rockridge High School girls' basketball team's main goals for this season was to come away with a conference championship.

As it turned out, only Sherrard stood between the Rockets and the summit of the Three Rivers Conference's West Division.

Going 11-1 to take their first TRAC West title since sharing it with Riverdale in 2019, the Tigers (22-6) handed Rockridge (24-8) its only two losses in league play.

While the Rockets doubtlessly hope for a third showdown with their longtime rivals at this week's IHSA Class 2A IVC Sectional in Chillicothe, they know full well that Tuesday's sectional opener brings its own set of challenges.

Awaiting No. 2 seed Rockridge for the 7:30 p.m. semifinal will be sixth-seed Canton (13-18). However, the Lady Giants are coming off a decisive 53-30 win over top-seeded Eureka in the Farmington Regional title game.

"Right now, our sole focus is Canton," Rockridge coach Ryan McDonald said. "We're certainly aware of the possibilities that are out there (in terms of a rematch with Sherrard), but for now, we're not looking past anyone, especially a team as young and dangerous as Canton is.

People are also reading…

"If we're fortunate to win Tuesday, we'll do the exact same thing: get back in the gym and prepare for Thursday."

With their 56-37 win over another TRAC West rival, Monmouth-Roseville, in last Friday's Orion Regional title game, the Rockets tied the single-season record for victories in addition to bringing home the program's first postseason trophy since 2007.

Sitting at 24 wins, this year's Rocket crew is tied with the 1999-2000 Class A regional-championship squad for most wins.

"The girls were very locked in and prepared for what we needed to do against Monmouth-Roseville," McDonald said. "Tying the record for wins and winning a regional title, that's a big deal. Getting that off our shoulders, now we feel like we can come in and play our game."

The top-seeded Tigers are preparing for their own challenge in fifth-seeded Normal University (17-16), which posted three dominating wins to take its own regional, capped with a 50-29 title-game victory over Deer Creek-Mackinaw.

Sherrard coach Doug Swanson is looking beyond the Pioneers' won-loss record and more at their level of competition going into Tuesday's 6 p.m. showdown.

"We'll have our hands full with U-High," he said. "Preparing for them, that's where our focus is. They're a good team; they got fourth at State Farm (in the small-school division) and they play in a very tough conference (the Central State Eight). Their overall record is very deceiving.

"We didn't get to play them, but we saw them down at State Farm. They've got some good guards and post people, a good mix of inside and outside. We've got to play one of our best games."

Defense has been a key part of Sherrard's game, and its efforts in two wins at the Princeton Regional — allowing a combined 50 points in wins over Bureau Valley and IVC — attest to that.

"Defense has been a big key for us all year," Swanson said. "That's one of the things you have to do to be successful, especially the further you go in the postseason."

IHSA CLASS 2A CHILLICOTHE IVC GIRLS' BASKETBALL SECTIONAL

Tonight: No. 1 Sherrard (22-6) vs. No. 5 Normal University (17-16), 6 p.m.; No. 2 Rockridge (24-8) vs. No. 6 Canton (13-18), 7:30 p.m. Thursday: Championship, 7 p.m.

Sectional histories: This is the 12th trip to the sectional round for Sherrard, with 10 of those trips coming since 2008, including nine under head coach Doug Swanson. The most recent regional title for the Tigers came in 2019; they won sectional titles in 1990 and 2017. ... Rockridge is making its seventh sectional appearance, its first since 2007; the Rockets come in seeking the program's first sectional championship. ... Normal U-High is in its 18th sectional, its second in a row. ... Canton is in just its second sectional, but its second in the last three postseasons.

Will we meet again? With wins tonight, Sherrard and Rockridge would meet for the third time this season. Rivals in the Three Rivers Conference's West Division, the Tigers handed the Rockets their only two league losses -- 39-11 on Dec. 2 and 36-32 in the Jan. 24 rematch -- as they went 11-1 to take the conference crown.

Sherrard starters -- G: Sydney Adamson (5-7 Sr., 8.5 ppg, 3.2 rpg, 2.2 apg) and Addison Pickens (5-8 Jr., 4.1 ppg, 2.2 rpg, 1.8 apg). F: Kyla Elsbury (5-9 Jr., 10.3 ppg, 2.5 rpg, 1.3 apg), Olivia Meskan (5-10 Jr., 10.4 ppg, 6.2 rpg, 1.9 spg) and Avrie Schmidt (5-10 Sr., 7.7 ppg, 4.9 rpg, 1.4 spg).

Rockridge starters -- G: Madison Heisch (5-8 Sr., 10.5 ppg, 3.0 rpg, 2.0 apg, 2.0 spg), Morgan McClain (5-7 Sr., 6.0 ppg, 2.0 apg, 2.0 spg) and Taylor Sedam (5-8 Sr., 4.5 ppg, 2.5 apg). C: Erin Danner (5-11 Sr., 4.0 ppg, 5.0 rpg). F: Kierney McDonald (6-1 Sr., 11.5 ppg, 8.0 rpg, 4.0 apg, 3.0 spg).

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

The final Beijing Winter Olympic medal roundup

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News