Rockets, Tigers focused on tonight's challenges

One of the Rockridge High School girls' basketball team's main goals for this season was to come away with a conference championship.

As it turned out, only Sherrard stood between the Rockets and the summit of the Three Rivers Conference's West Division.

Going 11-1 to take their first TRAC West title since sharing it with Riverdale in 2019, the Tigers (22-6) handed Rockridge (24-8) its only two losses in league play.

While the Rockets doubtlessly hope for a third showdown with their longtime rivals at this week's IHSA Class 2A IVC Sectional in Chillicothe, they know full well that Tuesday's sectional opener brings its own set of challenges.

Awaiting No. 2 seed Rockridge for the 7:30 p.m. semifinal will be sixth-seed Canton (13-18). However, the Lady Giants are coming off a decisive 53-30 win over top-seeded Eureka in the Farmington Regional title game.

"Right now, our sole focus is Canton," Rockridge coach Ryan McDonald said. "We're certainly aware of the possibilities that are out there (in terms of a rematch with Sherrard), but for now, we're not looking past anyone, especially a team as young and dangerous as Canton is.

"If we're fortunate to win Tuesday, we'll do the exact same thing: get back in the gym and prepare for Thursday."

With their 56-37 win over another TRAC West rival, Monmouth-Roseville, in last Friday's Orion Regional title game, the Rockets tied the single-season record for victories in addition to bringing home the program's first postseason trophy since 2007.

Sitting at 24 wins, this year's Rocket crew is tied with the 1999-2000 Class A regional-championship squad for most wins.

"The girls were very locked in and prepared for what we needed to do against Monmouth-Roseville," McDonald said. "Tying the record for wins and winning a regional title, that's a big deal. Getting that off our shoulders, now we feel like we can come in and play our game."

The top-seeded Tigers are preparing for their own challenge in fifth-seeded Normal University (17-16), which posted three dominating wins to take its own regional, capped with a 50-29 title-game victory over Deer Creek-Mackinaw.

Sherrard coach Doug Swanson is looking beyond the Pioneers' won-loss record and more at their level of competition going into Tuesday's 6 p.m. showdown.

"We'll have our hands full with U-High," he said. "Preparing for them, that's where our focus is. They're a good team; they got fourth at State Farm (in the small-school division) and they play in a very tough conference (the Central State Eight). Their overall record is very deceiving.

"We didn't get to play them, but we saw them down at State Farm. They've got some good guards and post people, a good mix of inside and outside. We've got to play one of our best games."

Defense has been a key part of Sherrard's game, and its efforts in two wins at the Princeton Regional — allowing a combined 50 points in wins over Bureau Valley and IVC — attest to that.

"Defense has been a big key for us all year," Swanson said. "That's one of the things you have to do to be successful, especially the further you go in the postseason."

