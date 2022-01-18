Rockridge claims gritty victory against Rock Island Alleman 38-29

A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Taylor Ridge Rockridge nabbed it to nudge past Rock Island Alleman 38-29 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on January 18.
The Rockets opened a slim 22-14 gap over the Pioneers at the intermission.
The Rockets avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 16-15 stretch over the final quarter.
In recent action on January 13, Rock Island Alleman faced off against Sterling and Taylor Ridge Rockridge took on Orion on January 10 at Orion High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.