Rockridge girls advance to Orion Regional title game

ORION — After coming up just short in the Three Rivers West Division title race, the Rockridge High School girls' basketball team is focused on its next goal.

Monday evening at the IHSA Class 2A Orion Regional, the Rockets took their first step toward ending a 15-year postseason title drought with a 63-39 victory over Mercer County.

Now 23-8, the second-seeded Rockets get two days to prepare for Thursday's 7 p.m. championship showdown with Monmouth-Roseville. The Titans (24-7) beat Knoxville 55-39 in Monday's second semifinal here.

"We're ready to hit practice hard (today) and Wednesday," said Rockridge senior guard Morgan McClain. "We want a regional championship really bad."

Finishing with 12 points and four rebounds, McClain ignited the Rocket offense with five quick points in the third quarter as Rockridge turned a 27-16 halftime lead into a sizable 46-24 advantage going into the final eight minutes.

"We've got a lot of threats on offense; if someone is not having their best night, there's somebody else to step up," she said. "Kierney (McDonald) is such a big threat in the paint, a lot of teams will collapse on her, but our movement on the outside gets me open shots."

McDonald showed just what a threat she can be not only inside, but from behind the 3-point arc as she hit her first three shots, including a 3-ball, to help stake Rockridge to a 15-9 lead after one.

McDonald finished with a double-double of 15 points and 11 rebounds and also made her presence felt on defense with six steals. Fellow senior forward Erin Danner hauled in eight boards and added seven points.

"The main thing, and we had it written on the board (in the locker room), is to survive and advance," said McDonald. "We prepared hard for this in practice."

The Golden Eagles (10-20) already having a playoff game under their belts, topping Kewanee 42-26, was another point of emphasis for the Rockets.

"They got to play on Saturday, and we just had a shootaround," McDonald said. "As a team, we come out and fire away, and it sometimes takes a little longer for the shots to fall, but we put a ton of pressure on defensively and were able to attack in transition."

In the first quarter, MerCo overcame an early four-point deficit to tie the game at 8 on a three-point play by sophomore standout Gabriella McPeek (game-high 16 points, eight rebounds).

"A couple of things we talked about were limiting the second-chance opportunities for Rockridge, and have quality possessions, more time with the ball in our hands," said Mercer County coach Katie Engwall, who earned her 100th career win with that victory at Kewanee. "I thought we did a good job of taking care of the ball and getting the shots we wanted. They just weren't falling."

After McPeek tied the game, McClain and McDonald answered with treys of their own to help Rockridge go up by six after one. In the second period, the Rockets led by as much as 14 points before MerCo closed the gap to 27-16 by the half.

But when McClain and Taylor Sedam (eight points) hit 3-pointers early in the third, that 11-point Rockridge lead quickly grew to 38-20 by the midway point of the period, and the Golden Eagles could not recover.

"They got their outside shots to fall, and once that happened, it got away from us," said Engwall, who also got nine points and eight rebounds from senior Kiersten Cox.

Now, Rockridge turns its attention to Thursday night and the one win it needs to lift regional hardware for the first time in 15 years.

"At this point," said Rockets' coach Ryan McDonald, "we know everything has to be harder, smarter and faster."

Monmouth-Roseville 55, Knoxville 39: Led by the duo of Carmyn Huston (16 points) and Mattie Gillen (13 points), the Titans pulled away from a 22-16 halftime lead. The Blue Bullets (19-11) were led by Kynlee Stearns' game-high 18 points.

