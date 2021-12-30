Rockridge hands Mon-Rose its first loss to win first Warkins girls' title

ERIE — Throughout a strong opening half of its season, rugged defense has been a hallmark of the Rockridge girls' basketball team's early success.
With the Rockets vying for their first championship at the Cliff Warkins Holiday Classic Thursday night, they delivered arguably their best defensive effort thus far.
Holding Monmouth-Roseville junior guard and tournament Most Valuable Player Mattie Gillen to just seven points, Rockridge hit its stride in the second quarter and never broke it as it bested the Titans 42-29 at Erie High School.
It marked just the second time in the 12-year history of the Warkins girls' tournament that the Rockets (13-4) had competed for a title here. In 2013, they fell to Knoxville in the championship game.
"This was definitely our goal from the start," Rockridge senior guard Madison Heisch said. "We came here ready to go. We looked ahead when we could, and we figured it would come down to us and either Monmouth-Roseville or Morrison."
After beating Morrison 48-38 on Wednesday behind 25 points from Gillen, the Titans entered Thursday's finals looking to preserve their perfect 15-0 start.
"We knew Gillen went off for 25 in their last game," Rockridge senior forward Kierney McDonald said. "We wanted to be conscious of where she was at. They've also got strong posts, so we talked a lot about our defensive strategy."
In the first quarter, Mon-Rose benefited from one of its post players, freshman forward Brianna Woodard. She scored seven points in the first eight minutes, including a putback bucket with 1:24 on the clock that had the Titans up 9-7 after one.
As it turned out, Woodard would not score the rest of the night. In the first half, the Rockets were able to hold Gillen scoreless, and eventually their offense got untracked.
Sparked by a 3-pointer from Heisch (10 points) with 3:03 left before halftime, Rockridge reeled off a 13-0 run to overcome a 14-9 deficit, with Morgan McClain tying the game before a pair of Erin Danner free throws with 1:36 on the clock gave the Rockets a 16-14 lead.
"We hit some big shots in the second quarter," said McDonald, who led all scorers with 12 points and joined Heisch on the nine-player all-tournament squad.
She hit a key trey just outside of the final minute of the second quarter to help put her club up 22-14 at intermission.
"That was a big momentum boost for us," she added, "and we were able to take that momentum into the second half."
Indeed, the Rockets were able to take their first double-digit lead of the game once the third quarter commenced. McDonald had five points in the third, including a bucket with 4.6 seconds on the clock to give Rockridge a 31-20 lead with one period remaining.
"The second quarter, that's when we picked things up and got on a roll," Heisch said. "We got the ball moving and were pushing it."
Not only did Rockridge hold Gillen to seven points, but the Titans' other All-Tournament pick, sophomore forward Carmyn Huston, was also held in check with just six points.
Mon-Rose did get within 35-26 with three minutes left in the fourth on Gillen's first field goal of the game, but Heisch followed by banking in a 3-pointer, and the Titans got no closer than 10 after that.
"We knew what we had to do before the game, which was to stop their primary offensive players," Rockridge coach Ryan McDonald said. "Our guards did a good job digging down, and our posts did a good job of playing defense.
"We've still got things to work on, but we're not going to give up working on what we do best — playing defense."
Morrison 46, Mercer County 29: In the consolation final, the Morrison Fillies bounced back from Wednesday's tough loss to Monmouth-Roseville to finish strong Thursday evening.
Morrison (10-4) jumped to an 11-6 lead over Mercer County (5-9) after the opening quarter and never looked back, stretching it to nine at halftime and taking a 29-18 advantage into the final eight minutes.
The duo of Jordan Eads and Shelby Veltrop each tallied 11 points to lead the Fillies, with Veltrop scoring six of her points to jump-start Morrison in the opening quarter. She and younger sister Camryn Veltrop (eight points) both earned all-tournament honors.
The Golden Eagles were led by eight points from their own all-tournament honoree, Kiersten Cox.
Erie-Prophetstown 34, Bureau Valley 24: An 8-0 third-quarter run enabled tournament host Erie-Prophetstown (4-9) to finish its week on a high note, besting Bureau Valley in a Three Rivers crossover matchup.
All-tournament selection Kennedy Buck poured in a game-high 15 points to lead the Panthers, who took a 23-20 lead into the fourth quarter and cemented the win by holding the Storm to four points. Olivia Purvis chipped in eight points for E-P.