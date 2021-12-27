Rockridge scores two opening-day wins at Warkins Classic

Up by 12 at halftime, the Golden Eagles had to deflect a third-quarter rally by the Panthers before pulling away to a 54-26 victory behind Kiersten Cox's game-high 18 points.

"We had a mini-practice before the game, about an hour or so," said Cox. "It helped us shake off the effects of the break we'd had. I didn't expect us to come out and play very well, but we were able to do very well."

After scoring six straight points to end the first quarter and take a 12-7 lead, MerCo (5-7) opened the second period with eight straight points and maintained its double-digit lead for the rest of the half, going up 23-11 at halftime.

However, E-P (3-8) opened the third quarter by closing the gap to 25-18 with a pair of buckets by Sydney Schwartz and a 3-pointer by Kennedy Buck, both of whom finished with seven points.

But with Cox scoring five straight points, the Golden Eagles regained their double-digit advantage and took a 36-20 lead into the final eight minutes.

"I thought, No. 1, we were getting the shot we wanted. No. 2, we were putting them in," said Mercer County coach Katie Engwall. "I felt like we couldn't get in rhythm in the first half, but that was partially my fault, because I put the entire bench in.