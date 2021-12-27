Rockridge scores two opening-day wins at Warkins Classic

PROPHETSTOWN — Returning to action after close to a week off, the Rockridge girls' basketball squad showed the benefits of its rest period.
Playing for the first time since a 51-49 overtime loss to Moline on Dec. 21, the Rockets opened their run at the 12th annual Cliff Warkins Holiday Classic in impressive fashion.
In its Monday opener, Rockridge had its outside game working to great effect against Wethersfield, knocking down eight 3-pointers — four in the first quarter alone — to set the stage for a decisive 60-25 victory.
"Oftentimes, we're too quick to go to that," Rockridge coach Ryan McDonald said of his club's 3-point shooting. "We like to ask for basketball pressure and get our inside-outside game going."
In the first quarter against the Lady Geese, Madison Heisch and Cierra Bush each knocked down a pair of treys as the Rockets scored nine straight points to take a 12-3 lead after one.
"We wanted to open things up and see what we could get out of their defense," said Heisch, who hit four 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 18 points, with Bush and Kierney McDonald each adding 11 points.
More than anything, the Rockets (11-4) were anxious to get back to action after having several days to stew after their OT setback to Moline, a game in which the Maroons rallied to force the extra period.
"I think we were anxious to get back; it'd been awhile," said Heisch. "After that OT loss, we got back in the gym and got some good work done in practice."
Following its win over Wethersfield, Rockridge came back from a long break and handed Chicago Brooks a 72-42 setback and a 2-0 start to Warkins play. Taylor Sedam and Erin Danner each had 12 points, with Bush adding 11 and McDonald 10 points for Rockridge, which led 44-35 at intermission.
"I was more worried about our long sit," said Coach McDonald. "I was hoping we'd come out and play the same way as we did against Wethersfield."
Even with Monday's two wins, the Rockets feel like they are still quite a ways from hitting their peak as a team.
"Most definitely," Heisch said emphatically. "I definitely think we haven't reached our peak yet."
MerCo takes Warkins opener: Monday morning's withdrawal of Orion from the Warkins girls' field due to a pair of positive COVID-19 cases within their ranks, coupled with Stockton's withdrawal for the same reason late last week, resulted in several teams playing just one Monday game.
That group included Mercer County and host Erie-Prophetstown, who met up with each other.
Up by 12 at halftime, the Golden Eagles had to deflect a third-quarter rally by the Panthers before pulling away to a 54-26 victory behind Kiersten Cox's game-high 18 points.
"We had a mini-practice before the game, about an hour or so," said Cox. "It helped us shake off the effects of the break we'd had. I didn't expect us to come out and play very well, but we were able to do very well."
After scoring six straight points to end the first quarter and take a 12-7 lead, MerCo (5-7) opened the second period with eight straight points and maintained its double-digit lead for the rest of the half, going up 23-11 at halftime.
However, E-P (3-8) opened the third quarter by closing the gap to 25-18 with a pair of buckets by Sydney Schwartz and a 3-pointer by Kennedy Buck, both of whom finished with seven points.
But with Cox scoring five straight points, the Golden Eagles regained their double-digit advantage and took a 36-20 lead into the final eight minutes.
"I thought, No. 1, we were getting the shot we wanted. No. 2, we were putting them in," said Mercer County coach Katie Engwall. "I felt like we couldn't get in rhythm in the first half, but that was partially my fault, because I put the entire bench in.
"We went back to our regular rotation in the second half, and we were able to more or less break things open."
Morrison also victorious: Morrison also played just once Monday due to scheduling changes, but the Fillies made the most of it by rolling to a 58-19 victory over Bureau Valley. The sister duo of junior forward Shelby Veltrop and freshman forward Camryn Veltrop each outscored BV on their own, with the younger Veltrop netting 21 points and her older sibling adding 20.
Titans take two: Monmouth-Roseville also opened with a pair of wins and moved its undefeated start to 14-0.
After rolling past Peoria Heights 58-28 behind Carmyn Huston's 18 points, the Titans got another strong effort from Huston, who poured in 19 in a 54-35 win over the Moline frosh-soph squad.
"We've played well up to this point, but you never know what you'll get after the Christmas break," said Mon-Rose coach Scott Weber. "After three days off, we came in and did what we needed to do."
Other first-day action: Earlier on Monday, the Moline frosh-soph squad won its opener 53-34 over Peoria Heights behind 15 points from Jada Tatum. In addition to its loss to Rockridge, Wethersfield fell 58-43 to Brooks.