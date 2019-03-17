It's spring break for Rock Island, but that hasn't kept Brea Beal out of the gym.
That dedication has helped Beal develop into one of the top basketball players in the country, a commitment to South Carolina the next chapter for the Rock Island senior.
It's also led to unprecedented accolades, including being selected as the captain of the Quad-City Times All-Metro girls basketball team for the fourth consecutive year.
"At this point, it's relieving to see how far I've come since leaving eighth grade," Beal said. "I was kind of scared and nervous, didn't know what to expect for high school but to be in this position right now, it means more than words can explain."
Beal shared the honor as a freshman but has been the outright choice the past three years, finishing her high school career with 2,709 points and 1,306 rebounds, averaging 21 points and 10.1 rebounds in her career.
Each year, she's added bits and pieces to her game, starting off as a strong presence inside, then developing an outside shot and improving her court vision.
It's made Beal better and better, and allowed her to lead a young Rock Island team to another undefeated Western Big Six season, a 30-2 record and its first sectional title since 1991.
"Just being able to learn how to guide people better, not just have them watch me do stuff, it's more hands on, let me tell her how to make a better pass," Beal said. "Not just have them watch in awe."
Beal is joined on the first team by teammate Hannah Simmer, who developed into a potent scorer for the Rocks, putting up 20 points in both the regional and sectional championships.
North Scott, which won a Class 4A state title, has two players on the first team in juniors Grace Boffeli and Presley Case. Boffeli was the MAC player of the year and was named a first team all-stater by the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association and Iowa Girls Basketball Coaches Association after averaging 18 points and 10.9 rebounds.
Case was a second team all-state selection by both organizations and led Class 4A in steals while setting a tournament record with 19 assists in three games in Des Moines.
They are joined on the first team by Pleasant Valley senior Carli Spelhaug and Bettendorf senior Kylie Wroblewski.
Spelhaug helped lead the Spartans to a third straight MAC title and a 21-1 record while Wroblewski averaged a double-double for the Bulldogs.
Wethersfield senior Brittney Litton is the captain of the All-Western Illinois squad. Litton, who also captained the Quad-City Times All-Western Illinois volleyball team, finished her basketball career as the school's all-time leading scorer with 2,210 points and averaged 20 points for the 20-10 Flying Geese.
Wilton senior Emily Lange is the captain of the All-Eastern Iowa team. Lange led Class 2A in scoring at 22.6 points per game. Headed to Davenport University in Grand Rapids, Michigan, Lange's sharpshooting and scoring ability helped lead the Beavers to a 21-3 record and Class 2A regional final.