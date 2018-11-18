A year ago, Carlee Camlin, Hannah Simmer and Bre Williams were playing bit parts for the Rock Island girls basketball team on its way to the sectional finals.
This season, that same trio will be stepping up their games. Chrislyn Carr, Lauren Hall and Sophia Thomer are gone to graduation and Anne Awour transferred to Davenport North.
Now, it is time for Camlin, a senior, and juniors Simmer and Williams to push the team to new heights. Combined, the three totaled 159 of the nearly 2,000 points the Rocks scored last season.
“Last year, they were role players,” first-year head coach Henry Hall said. “This year, they are players who are taking on bigger roles. I want them to be leaders on and off the floor and we are asking them to do a lot more.
“We know that Brea (Beal) is going to score and rebound, but we all know we can’t win unless we have the entire team going. We need to get points, rebounds and to facilitate for Brea and each other.”
Rock Island is seeking a seventh straight Big Six championship starting Tuesday night against Galesburg. The Rocks haven't lost a conference game since Beal, a South Carolina recruit, entered the program.
Beal, closing in on the all-time scoring record in the Big Six, will be the focal point. The Rocks will need others to contribute.
Simmer and Williams were huge contributors on a 23-3 sophomore team and Camlin showed during her sophomore year that she can be a great energy player who does a little bit of everything.
Each of them is excited about the potential for themselves and the team.
“I feel like I have a leadership component to help the younger girls,” Camlin said. “I bring some experience and that can help the girls through tough times. I think you will see that fight I showed as a sophomore because I am a very competitive player. I hope to be a person any opponents will be scared of.”
Simmer drew several starts down the stretch as a wing player and made 50 percent of her 3-pointers. She expects to play an even bigger role in the scoring this season.
“It starts with every one of us getting better every day,” Simmer said. “It is my time to do what I can do. I’m so proud of this team so far, everyone wants to play and be a part of something big.
“We aren’t worried about looking ahead; we are just looking forward to being a better team every day. Everyone has to take a bigger role.”
Williams is a shooter, often times giving Carr a rest during games. She took 24 3-point shots in limited action last season, but made just five.
“I hope people don’t think I am taking over for Chrislyn,” Williams said. “I will still shoot it, but I just have to be myself and not someone else. My job is to bring energy to the offense and defense. We just want to get after it and be ourselves.”