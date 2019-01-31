Winning one Western Big Six girls' basketball championship is not an easy thing. Doing it eight straight seasons is borderline crazy. Call the Rock Island Rocks crazy.
For the eighth consecutive season, the Rocks have captured the Big Six title, grabbing their seventh straight solo title with a 56-24 win over Alleman on Thursday.
"That's a big total," RI coach Henry Hall said. "That's 80 games where we won most of them with several different groups. It means a lot to the program, to the school and to the community. Shavonnè (Brewer) was a part of that first one in 2012. That is neat that she is coaching with us for the eighth.
"I have been in the league since 1995, and I can tell you it is not easy to win championships in the Big Six. Then, we have an opportunity next week, if we can beat (United Township) to have (Brea Beal) become the first player in the conference's history to go 40-0. That's crazy."
Beal tied Quincy graduate Bruce Douglas as the only player with 39 league wins in their career.
"I don't think about these records or accolades until a day or two after they happen," Beal said. "I was talking with Shavonnè before the game about winning conference championships and how much it means."
On what was a weird night from the start, Beal decided to take the game over at the evening's outset and put the Rocks (25-1, 9-0 WB6) on her shoulders. She scored the first 15 RI points, then assisted on a 3-pointer to get the Rocks off to an 18-3 lead.
"The majority of it was the weather this last week," Beal said of the oddness. "We haven't been in school since Tuesday, and we got out early that day, so we haven't really had a practice except for a short one earlier (Thursday).
"As a co-captain, I was to make sure we got going well. I didn't want us to have a slow start and have to struggle the whole night."
Beal finished the night with 34 points, eight rebounds, seven blocks, four assists and four steals.
"She got us started and then kept it rolling," Hall said. "We have said all along when someone gets going, we are going to keep feeding them. This night it was Brea. We let her go, and she did her thing. She picked us up on offense and defense.
"The whole day was kind of off. We didn't even know if we were going to play when we woke up. Then, we got the snow again, and the 5 o'clock start was horrible."
Alleman coach Megan McCracken also noticed the oddness of the game, which started at 5 p.m. with no sophomore preliminary.
"It was just weird and out of the routine," McCracken said. "We haven't had the routine of being in class, practicing and then we don't have a sophomore game. It was just a unique situation for everyone. That's not an excuse it just didn't feel right."
"Brea is a one-of-a-kind player. We may not see anyone like her on the next decade or more. She is so hard to match up against because of all she can do. Rock Island is really a tough opponent for us because they pressure so well and take us out of our comfort zone."
While McCracken was not thrilled with the outcome, she did see some bright spots, especially freshman Avery Schmidt, who led Alleman (10-14, 1-8) with nine points and six rebounds off the bench.
"We survived the game and will use what we learned along with Saturday's game at Galesburg to get ready for the regional next week," McCracken said. "We got some good minutes for our young kids. Avery doesn't know any better as a freshman, so she just went out there and played with confidence and instinct."