DIXON — The Rock Island High School girls basketball team has had its fair share of exciting wins this season.

Tuesday’s 45-44 win over third-seeded Dixon in a Class 3A Dixon Regional semifinal was the biggest yet for the fifth-seeded Rocks.

Rocky senior Kayla Rice intercepted Dixon’s last pass near the free throw line to seal the win and set up a third matchup against second-seeded Galesburg (25-7) in Friday’s regional final. She finished with a game-high 14 points.

The Rocks (16-15) forced overtime by keeping the ball alive with multiple offensive rebounds after a missed Rice free throw. DaNaijah Cartwright’s first look was no good, but the United Township transfer buried her next shot in the closing seconds to tie it at 38-all and force another four minutes. It was her first basket of the game.

“I just knew that we needed a three or just a shot to win the game,” she said. “I missed my first one and I knew my second one was going in. I just had the confidence and I knew what I needed to do to change my shot.”

It took a total team effort on both sides of the court for the Rocks to topple Dixon (26-6).

Rocky set the tone early with its defense and held the Duchesses to just two field goals in the first half. Rocky led 14-6 after one and 19-16 at halftime.

“Defense is always what helps us win the game, rather than offense,” Rice said. “When we started getting up and guarding people, it caused turnovers. I really think defense and putting that pressure on is really what helped us to the win.”

Rocky forced 15 turnovers and had nine of its own. Both teams had giveaways down the stretch, but it was the Rocks who were able to hold on.

Rocky drew plenty of contact in the game as Dixon’s top two scorers — Harvest Day (11 points) and Ella Govig (nine) — fouled out of the game. Day scored 10 of her points in the fourth quarter but fouled out in regulation.

Rice was glad her team was able to box out late in regulation and get multiple opportunities with her team down three.

“I don’t even know how many threes we shot,” she said. “Everybody was calling for it.”

Cartwright had the final look, and she nailed it.

“I’m glad that she didn’t give up,” Rice said.

Ka’Zaria Bell added 12 points for the Rocks, who finished 14 of 21 at the free-throw line. Dixon was 17 of 21.

“All of our points were kind of hard to get,” Rice said. “Getting to the basket in a zone is definitely great, because we got to the line so much.”

Rocky coach Henry Hall said his team played Dixon in the summer, so they knew how good they were. Dixon also has five seniors in its starting lineup.

“For the last two weeks, I’ve watched about 700 different Dixon tapes,” said Hall, praising his team’s defense and aggressiveness attacking the basket. “We knew we were going to have to play defense. We thought 32 minutes, but 36.”

Rocky senior Danae Robinson had three points after missing all but one game this season with a knee injury in June.

“She’s a three-year starter, so just having her out there and talking on defense helps,” Hall said. “Just having her presence out there is huge for us. … She’s really our spiritual leader.”

The Rocks were swept by Galesburg in the regular season, but they believe they did not play their best in either game.

“Really what we need to do is work on ourselves,” said Cartwright. “It’s not much about them; we’ve just got to play great defense.”