It would be safe to say that Rock Island senior basketball star Brea Beal has had a prep career full of highlights. Thursday afternoon might top the list.
Beal was selected to play in the 42nd annual McDonald's All-America Games on March 27 in Atlanta.
She becomes the first Quad-Cities player to be named to the biggest prep all-star game in the nation, the first female to earn the honor in the Western Big 6 Conference (Quincy's Michael Payne, in 1981, and Bruce Douglas, in 1982) and she and Danville Schlarman's Anaya Peoples are the 64th and 65th players (boys or girls) from Illinois to platy in the games.
Beal, on the road to Quincy on Thursday, did not return calls or text messages but said on Twitter, "Man, never would've thought I would be in this position. Blessed beyond measure."
Already in her career Beal is the two-time Illinois Ms. Basketball and Illinois Gatorade Player of the Year; the all-time leading scorer (boys or girls) at Rock Island and the Western Big 6; and her 40-point game in this past Monday's DeKalb MLK Classic were a single-game record.
Beal will have company in Atlanta with her East team. The South Carolina Gamecocks recruit will be play alongside fellow incoming Gamecocks Aliyah Boston (Worchester Academy in Worchester, Mass.) and Zia Cooke (Rogers High School in Toledo, Ohio).
Peoples was also an AAU teammate but she will be playing on the West team.