Rocks struggle but run win streak to 9

There were times where the Rock Island girls basketball team looked like a team that was on a long winning streak and playing with great confidence. Then, there were moments when the Rocks looked like the team that struggled through the early stages of the season.

In the end, the good outweighed the bad to beat Galesburg 60-52 and stretch the Rocks' (19-6, 7-2 Western Big Six) winning streak to nine.

"It felt like we had more bad than good but there were parts when we really played well," RI senior Hannah Simmer said. "We started out strong but we didn't finish, but it's one game. We will watch the film (today) and that will be the end of it."

Her coach would agree with that assessment in a game in which it felt like the Rocks shot the ball better from 3-point range than they did on layups.

"We play Morton on Saturday," RI coach Henry Hall said of what he thought of the game. "We did not finish and they know about that after this one. I thought we started well, had some lapses. It felt like we should have been a lot more ahead that 10 points at halftime but we missed so many layups and put-backs.

"We came out in the third quarter and played the way we want to play. Then, we took the pedal off the metal and Galesburg teams will never quit playing until the final buzzer."