Rocks take consolation title at State Farm

BLOOMINGTON — It was a battle all the way for the Rock Island girls, with the Rocks beating St. Ignatius 50-45 to win their final three games and the consolation championship at the State Farm Holiday Classic Saturday.

Hannah Simmer paced the Rocks with 17 but it was a big game by Imari McDuffy that propelled Rock Island. McDuffy had 14 points including two huge 3-pointers and 4 of 4 free throws to clinch the win.

Brooklynn Larson also added 10 points for the Rocks (12-6).

In their opener on the day, despite making one of their first 20 shots and being 4 for 32 at halftime the Rocks defense kept them in the game until the offense got going in the second half.

They took the lead at the end of the third quarter and finished it off with clutch free-throw shooting for a 47-42 win over Normal West.

Larson had a big second half and finished with 14 points and seven rebounds. Simmer added 11 points and 11 rebounds, Emily Allison had 10 points and McDuffy had five assists and nine rebounds.

Leafs have rough State Farm finish: Geneseo girls' coach Scott Hardison got exactly what he wanted to see Saturday afternoon but not so much at night.