Rocks take consolation title at State Farm

BLOOMINGTON — It was a battle all the way for the Rock Island girls, with the Rocks beating St. Ignatius 50-45 to win their final three games and the consolation championship at the State Farm Holiday Classic Saturday.
Hannah Simmer paced the Rocks with 17 but it was a big game by Imari McDuffy that propelled Rock Island. McDuffy had 14 points including two huge 3-pointers and 4 of 4 free throws to clinch the win.
Brooklynn Larson also added 10 points for the Rocks (12-6).
In their opener on the day, despite making one of their first 20 shots and being 4 for 32 at halftime the Rocks defense kept them in the game until the offense got going in the second half.
They took the lead at the end of the third quarter and finished it off with clutch free-throw shooting for a 47-42 win over Normal West.
Larson had a big second half and finished with 14 points and seven rebounds. Simmer added 11 points and 11 rebounds, Emily Allison had 10 points and McDuffy had five assists and nine rebounds.
Leafs have rough State Farm finish: Geneseo girls' coach Scott Hardison got exactly what he wanted to see Saturday afternoon but not so much at night.
After bouncing back from a loss to Morton Saturday afternoon, the Maple Leafs fell to Peoria Richwoods 54-27 in their final game of the weekend.
The Knights jumped on the Leafs (13-2) and led by double digits in the first quarter and had the game blown open by halftime.
Kammie Ludwig and Maddi Barickman got back on track and the Maple Leafs got off to a good start and slowly opened up a 68-55 win over Kankakee in Saturday's early afternoon game.
Ludwig led the Leafs with 21 and Barickman added 20 in the win one day after getting blasted by Morton.
Pioneers let one get away: The Alleman girls played a near perfect first half against El Paso-Gridley in building a 24-16 lead. The Pioneers turned the ball over just two times and Averie Schmidt was unstoppable with 16 points.
Then, things fell apart in the second half and the Titans rallied for a 38-36 win to send Alleman home with a 1-4 tourney mark and 2-13 overall record.
Sherrard tops Annawan: The Tigers and Bravettes finished a game played in the tournament with Sherrard winning 41-29 as both teams ran out of gas in the final quarter.
Taylor Barber led the Tigers with 10 points and Emily Miller paced the Bravettes with nine.
Moline girls fall in third-place game: After a tough double-overtime loss Friday night in the Manual Tournament semifinals, Moline looked to bounce back and pick up a third-place trophy on Saturday.
That wasn’t the case, though, as the Maroons had their worst game of the season in a 56-25 loss to Washington.
The Maroons shot 8-of-32 from the field and had 19 turnovers. They also had 10 fouls split between their starting unit including two fouls on senior standout Cierra McNamee early in the first quarter. The Maroons ended with 14 total fouls.
McNamee finished with 11 points and was named to the all-tournament team, the lone Moline representative.
Rockets even Warkins record: The Rockridge Rockets used the hot shooting of sophomore guard Madison Heisch to outscore Wethersfield 18-3 in the third quarter and hold on for the win, leaving both clubs at 2-2 in pool play.
After scoring three points in the first half, Heisch hit three of her five 3-pointers to fuel the Rockets' (8-9) third-period outburst that gave them a 35-20 lead going into the fourth quarter after being tied at 17 at the half. Heisch finished with a game-high 18 points, with Kierney McDonald adding 13 points.