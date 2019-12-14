Rocks wake up in second quarter to beat Golden Warriors

It took the Rock Island Rocks a quarter to wake up.

And boy did they ever.

The Rocks scored 32 points in the second quarter to grab a 72-54 win over Sterling Saturday at Rock Island High School. With the Western Big Six adding Saturday games, head coach Henry Hall thinks there's still a bit of an adjustment going on.

"We're all in the same boat, I can't just say it's us, but that Thursday-Saturday turnaround is tough, so we had to wake up a little bit," Hall said. "We were a little asleep that first quarter, then we got back in rhythm and started playing better."

The Rocks trailed 17-10 after the first quarter but upped their defensive play, forcing seven turnovers in the second quarter, and hit five 3s in the frame to grab a 42-27 halftime lead.

That was enough of a cushion the rest of the way as the Golden Warriors never got the deficit below 15 points in the second half.

