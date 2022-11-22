Rocky beats buzzer to rally past UT in Big 6 opener

Down 17 points to United Township in the fourth quarter, the Rock Island High School girls basketball team remained calm.

After sinking a pair of free throws to tie the game with five seconds left, Kayla Rice intercepted a UT pass and fed the ball down court. Tamiah Jamison followed an Erriea Bea miss for the game-winning putback to beat the Panthers 64-62 in Tuesday night’s Western Big 6 Conference opener.

Rice scored a game-high 33 points for the Rocks (2-1, 1-0 Big 6), who outscored the Panthers 25-6 in the fourth quarter. She finished 11 of 13 at the line.

Turnovers doomed UT (3-2, 0-1) down the stretch after playing good basketball for three quarters. Ka Maria Perkins (15 points) led UT in scoring with Tia Lewis (13 points, 10 rebounds), Kaylie Pena (11), and Lorena Awou (11) also chipping in.

Rocky coach Henry Hall was confident the team could chip away at the lead down the stretch.

“I said, 'We’ve just got to make a couple points up a minute. We don’t have to get it all at once, just keep playing,'" he said. “Once we started to press a little bit, which we haven’t even worked on yet, it started going a little bit. We started making some shots. We never gave up.”

UT led 41-29 at halftime after making seven 3-point shots in the opening half. The Panthers built their lead to 56-39 before Rocky began its comeback.

A Lewis bucket put UT up six with 1:06 to play, but Rocky scored the final eight points to win a game in which UT had dominated for three quarters.

Once Rocky ramped up the pressure, the turnovers started to become contagious for UT. The Panthers had 17 turnovers to Rocky’s 14.

“I thought they got a little tired and had some people handling the ball that usually don’t,” Hall said. “It just kind of all trickled down. They were all turning it over. That’s unbelievable. I’m a little overwhelmed right now, but it was good. It was really good.”

When Rice stole the ball in the final possession, Hall considered taking timeout. But decided against it with the ball in the senior leader’s hands.

“We got a really good shot and Tamiah was just there for the tip in,” Hall said.

Down 17 points, Rice knew eight minutes was a lot of time and the team just had to pick up its energy.

“Never quitting, keep going was the mindset,” the University of Illinois Springfield commit said. “I think that we just kept going and knowing that we can win this game, that was the energy we needed.”

The defense locked down in the fourth quarter and the crowd’s energy began to rise on both sides down the stretch.

Rice said the Rocks played their hardest when it mattered most.

Stepping to the line with a shot at tying the game, Rice said she was scared. But she delivered.

“I’m glad to have that pressure on me. I definitely was nervous about missing it, so many thoughts were going through my head, but all I could do was focus on the basket and make them,” she said. “So that’s what I tried to do.”

UT transfer DaNaijah Cartwright scored five points in the second half. Kazaria Bell scored eight points, Jamison had six and Bea had five.

Hall thought UT played “phenomenal” and will be a tough out in Big 6 play.

“They played hard and we had to match it and we finally did in the fourth,” he said. “Last year here, we almost lost to them, we played them in the summer. We’ve got some common friends between teams. I knew it was going to be a dogfight.

"I didn’t know it was going to be like that.”

Rice said the comeback win shows the team has no quit.

“We can be down, we might not be playing such a great game, but at the end of the day, we didn’t quit, and that means the most,” she said. “We brought our energy, kept fighting, and that’s really what the game of basketball is at Rocky. You never quit, you keep fighting.”