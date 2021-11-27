Rocky girls claim own tourney title

The Rocky girls were definitely ready for prime time on Saturday night, playing their best basketball of the season to date in storming past the Decatur MacArthur Lady Generals in the championship game of their own tournament, 72-52.

The 2021 Rock Island-Milan Boosters Thanksgiving Classic featured teams from throughout the state, and Rock Island coach Henry Hall wasn’t quite sure what to expect from his squad after their slow (1-3) start entering the tourney.

“We knew a bit of a slow start wasn’t the end of the world, but we also were aware of the quality of the teams invited to our tournament, especially Decatur MacArthur, which is very quick and athletic,” Hall said. “In the championship game, I couldn’t be prouder of the way we played, putting it all together on both sides of the court.”

Following their victories over Harlem and Thornton Fractional North on Friday, the Rocks rolled over Canton in Saturday afternoon’s semifinal game by the score of 52-37 to set-up the show-down with the Lady Generals.

“We played aggressively from the opening jump and had a 10-point lead after the first quarter, but we knew that Decatur MacArthur can score in bunches, and they did put together a couple of solid runs, but our defense, toughness and tenacity came through in each situation,” Hall said