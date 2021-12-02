Rocky girls come back and finish late in Big 6 win over Moline

McDuffy, a four year starter, stepped up at the line to help the Rocks pull away.

“When I know it’s time to settle down, take my time, make free throws, I’m definitely willing to do that.”

Rocky coach Henry Hall said his team guarded better and played with patience in the second half after Moline sped his team up in the first half.

“They played their zone and we were going with stuff that was not within the gameplan,” Hall said. “We got a little impatient and we told them at halftime to calm down a little bit and just play to our pace, and we finally started making some shots. Kayla had three fouls and came back in the game and gave us a boost at the beginning of the third quarter.”

Stewart’s size advantage down low also helped make a difference as she was reliable all game.

Moline built a 21-14 first quarter lead as Bella Smith scored eight of her team-high 14 points in the first quarter. Caroline Hazen scored 12 and Nadia McDowell-Nunn had eight off the bench, but the Maroons could not find enough offense the rest of the way as they made 21 of 55 shots. Sam Veto had 12 rebounds for Moline.

Moline also had to overcome some more adversity when Kadence Tatum had an asthma episode in the third quarter.