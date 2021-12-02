Rocky girls come back and finish late in Big 6 win over Moline

Down 11 at halftime against Western Big 6 Conference crosstown rival Moline, the Rock Island girls basketball team settled into a groove after the break on Thursday night.
The Rocks came back to win 64-56 in front of a strong home crowd to improve to 6-3 and 2-0 in the Big 6. Moline (2-3, 1-1 Big 6) was outscored 43-24 in the second half as the Rocks reset after Moline controlled the pace early on.
Rocky senior Bri Stewart was big inside, scoring a game-high 18 points on 9 of 11 shooting. Classmate Imari McDuffy made 8 of 8 free throws in the fourth quarter to finish things out in a back-and-forth game down the stretch.
McDuffy said getting back on defense also made a difference for the Rocks in the second half. Kayla Rice (10 points) hit a pair of 3-pointers as part of a 20-10 third-quarter swing. Emily Allison (10 points) and Danae Robinson (10 points) also hit from deep in the pivotal third quarter.
“Honestly we weren’t playing 100% first half I would say,” said McDuffy, who finished with 13 points. “Playing harder was something that we needed to do and stepping up on our defense.”
The Rocks lead was just 55-53 with 3:42 to play, but the Maroons struggled with missed shots and turnovers down the stretch. Rocky turned it over 19 times and Moline had 18 giveaways.
McDuffy, a four year starter, stepped up at the line to help the Rocks pull away.
“When I know it’s time to settle down, take my time, make free throws, I’m definitely willing to do that.”
Rocky coach Henry Hall said his team guarded better and played with patience in the second half after Moline sped his team up in the first half.
“They played their zone and we were going with stuff that was not within the gameplan,” Hall said. “We got a little impatient and we told them at halftime to calm down a little bit and just play to our pace, and we finally started making some shots. Kayla had three fouls and came back in the game and gave us a boost at the beginning of the third quarter.”
Stewart’s size advantage down low also helped make a difference as she was reliable all game.
Moline built a 21-14 first quarter lead as Bella Smith scored eight of her team-high 14 points in the first quarter. Caroline Hazen scored 12 and Nadia McDowell-Nunn had eight off the bench, but the Maroons could not find enough offense the rest of the way as they made 21 of 55 shots. Sam Veto had 12 rebounds for Moline.
Moline also had to overcome some more adversity when Kadence Tatum had an asthma episode in the third quarter.
Moline coach Adrian Ritchie said turnovers and lack of defense cost his team in the second half.
“I think I stayed in the zone maybe a little bit too long,” he said. “We probably could have switched the defense when they made that run. We just need to take care of the ball a little bit better and get more quality shots every time.”
Ritchie thought his team lost focus when Tatum had to exit the game. She would return, but the team continued its shooting struggles.
“They made the run and it was hard to bounce back,” he said.
The first-year head coach said the team is trying to find itself everywhere after having a late start together.
“We missed all of June as far as team-building and trying to put in new stuff,” he said. “We’re still learning from each other. That’s no excuse. Teams are still going to come and try to play us and beat us. But I think we’ll be a whole lot better later on when get more chemistry.”
Rocky’s loud home crowd in the small gym also fed the swings in momentum.
“That’s the beauty of this conference,” said Ritchie, a 1986 Rock Island grad and past assistant on the Moline boys and girls teams. “Every conference game is a dogfight. The fans are tremendous. When they come to Wharton Field House, it’s going to be the same raucous crowd.”
Big 6 action resumes on Saturday as Rocky travels to Geneseo with Moline facing Alleman.