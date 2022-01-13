Rocky girls edge Panthers late as UT's Awou goes for 24 and 24

“There’s no easy wins in our league, there’s just not,” Hall said. “They played us real tough the first time and we knew we were going to be in a dogfight.”

Hall noted Awou’s improving game and ability to alter a game inside. She did damage inside despite being double- and triple-teamed at times.

“She is legit. We tried to do everything we could and sometimes we just couldn't even stop her,” he said. “But we kept fighting and didn’t give up and I think that’s the difference between earlier in the year and now.”

Junior Karina Castaneda-Villapando had 11 rebounds of her own and two points. Sophomore Tia Lewis was UT’s No. 2 scorer with nine points.

Rocky shot 16 of 58 from the field and UT was 18 of 56 and 5 of 11 at the line. The Panthers out-rebounded the Rocks 51-21.

UT coach Carie Walker said the late turnovers hurt as the Panthers continue to fight through growing pains. UT had 23 turnovers to Rocky’s nine. Despite the loss, Walker said it was another step in the right direction.