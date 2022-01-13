Rocky girls edge Panthers late as UT's Awou goes for 24 and 24

It took a gutsy effort for the Rock Island girls basketball team to pull out a home win over United Township on Tuesday night.
After trailing by six after three quarters, the Rocks made just enough plays as the Panthers went cold in the fourth quarter to escape with a 49-45 Western Big 6 Conference win.
Rocky (12-9, 6-2 Big 6) outscored the young Panthers (7-10, 3-5) 14-4 in the fourth quarter.
UT’s 6-foot-4 center Lorena Awou scored a game-high 24 points with 24 rebounds in the loss. Rocky senior Imari McDuffy led her team with 16 points as the Rocks overcame a 1 of 19 showing from 3-point range.
UT had the ball holding onto a one-point lead with 1:33 to play, but the Panthers struggled with turnovers down the stretch and did not score in the last four-plus minutes. Rocky senior Emily Allison hit two free throws to give the Rocks a 46-45 lead with 53 seconds left as UT was called for traveling twice with shots at regaining control.
Rocky coach Henry Hall said his team simply found a way to win somehow against a team that starts four sophomores.
“Defense helped as always and we got a couple breaks here and there,” he said. “It was enough.”
The Rocks gritted out the win following Saturday’s victory over Iowa-ranked Pleasant Valley. Bri Stewart scored 13 points and Kayla Rice and Allison each scored nine for the Rocks, who finished 16 of 26 at the line.
“There’s no easy wins in our league, there’s just not,” Hall said. “They played us real tough the first time and we knew we were going to be in a dogfight.”
Hall noted Awou’s improving game and ability to alter a game inside. She did damage inside despite being double- and triple-teamed at times.
“She is legit. We tried to do everything we could and sometimes we just couldn't even stop her,” he said. “But we kept fighting and didn’t give up and I think that’s the difference between earlier in the year and now.”
Junior Karina Castaneda-Villapando had 11 rebounds of her own and two points. Sophomore Tia Lewis was UT’s No. 2 scorer with nine points.
Rocky shot 16 of 58 from the field and UT was 18 of 56 and 5 of 11 at the line. The Panthers out-rebounded the Rocks 51-21.
UT coach Carie Walker said the late turnovers hurt as the Panthers continue to fight through growing pains. UT had 23 turnovers to Rocky’s nine. Despite the loss, Walker said it was another step in the right direction.
“I thought we had an excellent ballgame. We were able to stay in the game plan throughout the game,” Walker said. “Really, the difference came down to the last few turnovers at the end of the game. Frustrating, but certainly a good game in the Big 6 on the road to play as well as we did.”
Walker said Rocky’s experience made the difference as her team’s youth bit it in crunch time.
UT’s veteran coach said Awou had an “outstanding” game and she received praise from others after the contest.
“Her game is continuing to climb. I had a few people from the stands from Rocky say they couldn’t believe that’s the same kid we had out there a month-and-a-half ago,” Walker said. “She’s one that’s willing to work, she’s very coachable and she’s going to be an exciting player and she is already.”