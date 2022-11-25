Rocky girls fall to fast-paced Kenwood

The Rock Island High School girls basketball team hung tough with a talented Kenwood Academy team on Friday night, but the fast-paced Broncos pulled away in the second half to win 86-60.

The Rocks fell to 3-2 after dropping their second game as hosts of the Rock Island-Milan Booster Club Turkey Tournament Classic. Rocky beat Chicago Taft 47-26 earlier Friday morning.

Kayla Rice (16 points) hit three free throws just before halftime to pull Rocky within 48-39 at the break before a 26-12 swing in the third quarter put the Broncos (3-0) in command. Both teams put in their reserves down the stretch and the game finished with a running clock.

Kenwood’s Natasha Barnes, a Missouri State commit, had 20 points; freshman Danielle Brooks came off the bench to hit five 3-pointers and score 17 points; and Ariella Henigan scored 17 points. University of Illinois-Springfield commit Sanai Tyler added 11.

Tamiah Jamison (18 points) hit a 3-pointer to start the third quarter and Rocky got within four before Kenwood began its run.

“We just had a couple breakdowns and I feel like, instead of being patient, we decided to try to get it all at once,” Rocky coach Henry Hall said. “We did a lot of good things. They press all the time, we got them out of their press. I thought we defended them pretty good, you know, considering they’re huge.”

Paint points were hard to come by with Kenwood’s 6-foot-10 Loyola commit Jazelle Young (two points) and 6-foot-7 Jazlynn Givens (seven points) inside.

“We got sped up a little bit, but that’s why we want to play these games,” Hall said. “We want to get tested as much as we can early and then figure out what we’ve got to do.”

The Broncos pushed the ball offensively and did not slow down until the very end, which was an attack that Rocky had yet to see this season.

“We want to try to emulate as many different styles as we can,” Hall said. “We don’t want to get to the tournament or late in the year and see something that we haven’t seen yet.”

Playing a tough team like Kenwood from the Chicago Public League can make the Rocks better by putting them in adverse situations, Hall said.

“It’s going to force you to play some different styles that people in our area and conference don’t play,” he said. “You have some different looks defensively and in transition. We want to get pushed with the best competition that we can find. … We can’t simulate that in practice.”

Kazaria Bell had 12 points for Rocky in the loss.

“I’m proud of them, we battled,” Hall said. “We didn’t give up. We’ll never do that.“

In the 47-26 win over Taft, the Rocks played a lot of reserves for quite a few minutes.

Bell and Jamison had eight points and Rice had seven.

“That’s the other thing over Thanksgiving, you want to get some people in there and give them a shot and see what they can do and help build the team,” Hall said. “In two games, I feel like we’ve seen a lot. We’ll come back tomorrow and figure it out and play again.”