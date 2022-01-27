Rocky girls grit out tough win at Alleman

Facing an Alleman girls basketball team that made things ugly at Don Morris Gymnasium, Rock Island senior Imari McDuffy took over late to secure a comeback victory.
The Rocks won 44-38 after trailing by four in the fourth quarter. McDuffy scored 10 of her game-high 18 points in the final frame as the rest of the team struggled to make shots.
Rock Island (15-10, 8-2 Western Big 6 Conference) outscored Alleman 15-11 in the fourth quarter.
Alleman led 35-23 with under four minutes to play, but Kayla Rice (nine points) buried a 3-pointer to tie the game after a Rocky offensive rebound. The Pioneers (11-14, 3-7) struggled with turnovers down the stretch and finished the game with 20 giveaways.
The Rocks played lockdown defense behind McDuffy's downhill offense. She was 4 of 7 at the line in the fourth quarter.
"I think I'm the shooting coach so I need to fire myself and hire another person," Rocky coach Henry Hall joked after the win. "We'll get through it, we grinded. It's the old Tiger Woods slogan, we're going to grind stuff out."
And grind it out Rocky did. In front of a rambunctious Alleman student section, the Rocks held on for the win despite shooting 2 of 16 from deep and 8 of 17 at the line. The Rocks missed a number of shots under the basket as well, but its defense did enough.
Audrey Erickson and Averi Rangel each scored 14 points for the Pioneers.
"I spent 11 years of my life here coaching with coach (Jay) Hatch and I love the place," Hall said. "It's a tough place to play. Alleman kids have a DNA where they play hard all the time no matter what the sport is. They were going to give us their best shot, and they did. I'm proud of how we responded. It's a win."
Things got heated late with Rock Island's Emily Allison called for a technical foul after an Alleman foul.
Alleman coach Steve Ford said it simply came down to turnovers. The Pioneers made things interesting despite falling down 12-6 after one quarter.
"They made the plays they needed to make down the stretch," he said. "We just played into their pressure and didn't take care of the basketball."