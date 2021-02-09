Rocky girls rout Panthers in season opener

After emerging from COVID-19 restrictions, the Rock Island girls’ basketball squad opened its 2021 season by rolling to an easy victory over United Township at the Panther Den in East Moline on Tuesday night.
The Rocks capitalized on effective shooting and defensive pressure to outgun the Panthers by the final score of 68-39.
After Rocky grabbed a 13-9 lead through the first quarter, the second quarter was dominated by the Rocks, as senior Brooklyn Larson contributed 7 points in the period and 13 in the 1st half to help build a 33-14 lead. Junior Imari McDuffy was all over the floor in the 1st half of play as well, tallying 4 points, 3 assists and 2 steals for Rock Island.
The Panthers came out in the second half determined to slow down Rock Island and get the ball down low to their senior center, Jade Hunter, and they were able to convert inside in the third quarter to make an early run. However, the outside scoring and running style of the Rocks again proved to be the Panthers' undoing as Rock Island led 52-28 at the end of the 3rd quarter.
UTHS fell to 0-2 on the season, and 0-1 in the conference.
“We have an experienced team with a great deal of athleticism. Some of our starters have been competing at the varsity level for four years, and we were able to play at a solid pace, apply excellent defensive pressure, and get our offense going early in the second quarter,” said Rocky coach Henry Hall. “We also had a very balanced offensive attack, with contributions from several key players, exactly what we were looking for to start the season.”
UT coach Carie Walker said she understands that her team is young but has been impressed by their attitude and improvement in practice.
“We have seven freshwomen on the roster, and only three seniors, so as the season progresses, our young players will have plenty of opportunities to develop and get some serious game time in key situations,” said Walker.
Rock Island was led by Larson with 17 points, and McDuffy added 16 points, 5 assists and 3 steals. Junior Bri Stewart also contributed 10 points for the Rocks.
UT was led by Hunter with 8 points and 5 rebounds, and sophomore Karina Castaneda added 7 points and 5 rebounds. Freshman Kaylie Pena contributed 7 points, with two 3-pointers.