Rocky girls rout Panthers in season opener

After emerging from COVID-19 restrictions, the Rock Island girls’ basketball squad opened its 2021 season by rolling to an easy victory over United Township at the Panther Den in East Moline on Tuesday night.

The Rocks capitalized on effective shooting and defensive pressure to outgun the Panthers by the final score of 68-39.

After Rocky grabbed a 13-9 lead through the first quarter, the second quarter was dominated by the Rocks, as senior Brooklyn Larson contributed 7 points in the period and 13 in the 1st half to help build a 33-14 lead. Junior Imari McDuffy was all over the floor in the 1st half of play as well, tallying 4 points, 3 assists and 2 steals for Rock Island.

The Panthers came out in the second half determined to slow down Rock Island and get the ball down low to their senior center, Jade Hunter, and they were able to convert inside in the third quarter to make an early run. However, the outside scoring and running style of the Rocks again proved to be the Panthers' undoing as Rock Island led 52-28 at the end of the 3rd quarter.

UTHS fell to 0-2 on the season, and 0-1 in the conference.