Rocky girls rule over Sterling in Big 6 basketball action

STERLING — For a while, it looked like the only way the Sterling girls basketball team could hang with Rock Island was if a volleyball game suddenly broke out.
Things improved for the Golden Warriors eventually, but not enough to prevent an 82-62 loss to the Rocks in Thursday's Western Big 6 Conference battle in Musgrove Fieldhouse.
Rock Island (21-8, 9-3 Big 6) showed it meant business right away, bolting to a 19-6 lead after the first quarter and 25-6 40 seconds into the second frame after junior guard Brooklynn Larson drained back-to-back 3s. By that point, Larson already had 17 points, including four 3s.
“I was just shooting it when I was open and playing as hard as I can,” said Larson, who finished with a game- and season-high 28 points, “but it all started with defense. We like to play up close, get on you to make you panic a little bit, and get in the passing lanes.”
Sterling (14-15, 6-7) helped the Rock Island cause by committing 10 first-quarter turnovers and 22 overall. Ten of those miscues came via steals by the Rocks.
“Turnovers really hurt us tonight,” Sterling coach Taylor Jackson said. “We thought we had opportunities in man-to-man offense to really find some open looks. When we turned the ball over, we gave them a chance to go the other direction. They got really hot from the 3-point line, and we knew they had the ability to do that. We didn’t defend that.”
Larson also had six rebounds and four blocked shots for Rocky. Hannah Simmer finished with 23 points and 11 rebounds, while Emily Allison added 13 points and six boards. The Rocks blocked 10 shots.
Behind by as many as 19 points after the Rocks’ early barrage, the Warriors clawed their way back to within eight points on four occasions in the second quarter before going down 10 (39-29) at halftime.
Sterling battled on in the third quarter, getting within six points on two occasions, but each time Rock Island had an answer.
When the Golden Warriors’ top inside threat, junior Brook Borum, was whistled for her fourth foul and forced to sit at at the 3:18 mark of the third quarter, they trailed 51-39.
Borum fouled out at the 6:24 mark of the fourth quarter stopping a layup by the Rocks’ Ella Engholm, further hurting Sterling’s chances for a comeback.
Bree Borum tried to pick up the slack for the absence of her twin sister with 10 fourth-quarter points and 23 overall, but there was no catching the Rocks.
Rocky coach Henry Hall was pleased with most aspects of his team’s play.
“I thought our transition game was good tonight,” said Hall. “We’ve been really trying to put an emphasis on that, trying to get easy baskets. Defense, that’s how we play all the time. You’re going to have nights you shoot it good and nights when you don’t, but tonight I thought our transition was really good. We were looking to push the basketball.”
Bree Borum led Sterling with 23 points, three rebounds and two steals, while Brook Borum battled inside with 16 points and 13 rebounds. Serena Criss chipped in nine points, three boards and three steals.
“I thought we had some good fight in moments,” Jackson said, “but we didn’t execute the way we needed to offensively. That’s a huge credit to their defense.”