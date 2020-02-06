Rocky girls rule over Sterling in Big 6 basketball action

Larson also had six rebounds and four blocked shots for Rocky. Hannah Simmer finished with 23 points and 11 rebounds, while Emily Allison added 13 points and six boards. The Rocks blocked 10 shots.

Behind by as many as 19 points after the Rocks’ early barrage, the Warriors clawed their way back to within eight points on four occasions in the second quarter before going down 10 (39-29) at halftime.

Sterling battled on in the third quarter, getting within six points on two occasions, but each time Rock Island had an answer.

When the Golden Warriors’ top inside threat, junior Brook Borum, was whistled for her fourth foul and forced to sit at at the 3:18 mark of the third quarter, they trailed 51-39.

Borum fouled out at the 6:24 mark of the fourth quarter stopping a layup by the Rocks’ Ella Engholm, further hurting Sterling’s chances for a comeback.

Bree Borum tried to pick up the slack for the absence of her twin sister with 10 fourth-quarter points and 23 overall, but there was no catching the Rocks.

Rocky coach Henry Hall was pleased with most aspects of his team’s play.