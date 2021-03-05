Rocky girls top Pioneers, remain tied for WB6 lead

The Rock Island girls’ basketball team had as much as it could handle with the Alleman Pioneers in the early going on Friday evening.
Using a combination of quickness and defense to force turnovers, however, the Rocks pulled out a 50-31 victory over their Western Big 6 rivals to remain tied with Geneseo for the conference lead.
Coach Henry Hall’s Rocky squad jumped out to an early 4-0 edge and looked prepared to dominate, but the improving Alleman team went on a 7-0 scoring run to lead the game after the first period, 11-7. The Pioneers were sparked in the quarter by the hot shooting of junior Averi Rangel, who knocked down a trio of 3-pointers.
The Rocks were able to right the ship at the start of the second quarter behind the offensive prowess of senior Brooklyn Larson and junior Imari McDuffy. Rock Island outscored Alleman 17-3 in the quarter to lead by eight at halftime on their way to cruising to the victory.
With the win, Rock Island improved to 8-2 on the season, and 8-2 in the WB6. The Pioneers fell to 1-8 on the year, and 0-7 in the conference.
“Alleman played hard, and coach (Steve) Ford has his players headed in the right direction. They in fact surprised us with their toughness and rebounding in the first quarter,” Hall said. “We were able to make some key adjustments on defense in the second period, used our quickness to create turnovers and get open looks at the basket, and Brooklyn had a nice night shooting the ball to pace us on the offensive end.”
The Rocks shot the ball well from the 3-point line in the final three quarters of play, converting on 8 of 15 from long range in the game, paced by Larson’s four treys and sophomore Erriea Bea’s two 3-pointers.
“Once we were able to settle down a bit, our ball movement was excellent, and specifically, we rebounded effectively on the offensive end to set up our outside game,” Hall said. “Bri Stewart did a great job for us on the boards to keep our offense on the floor.”
Rocky was led by Larson with 14 points, junior Bri Stewart with 11 points and eight rebounds, McDuffy with seven points, and Erriea Bea and senior Jamyah Winter with six points each.
Ford has his team playing at a much higher level as the season progresses, evident by their motion-based ball movement and aggressiveness under the basket.
“Our players are continuing to work very hard and maintain a positive attitude and approach on the court, I couldn’t ask for more effort or tenacity,” Ford said.
The Pioneers have been hampered by a lack of practice time and COVID-19 restrictions which have kept Ford’s team off the playing floor for stretches of the shortened season.
Alleman was paced by Rangel’s nine points, and a gritty performance by freshman Clair Hulke, who contributed six points, six rebounds and two steals.