Rocky girls top Pioneers, remain tied for WB6 lead

The Rock Island girls’ basketball team had as much as it could handle with the Alleman Pioneers in the early going on Friday evening.

Using a combination of quickness and defense to force turnovers, however, the Rocks pulled out a 50-31 victory over their Western Big 6 rivals to remain tied with Geneseo for the conference lead.

Coach Henry Hall’s Rocky squad jumped out to an early 4-0 edge and looked prepared to dominate, but the improving Alleman team went on a 7-0 scoring run to lead the game after the first period, 11-7. The Pioneers were sparked in the quarter by the hot shooting of junior Averi Rangel, who knocked down a trio of 3-pointers.

The Rocks were able to right the ship at the start of the second quarter behind the offensive prowess of senior Brooklyn Larson and junior Imari McDuffy. Rock Island outscored Alleman 17-3 in the quarter to lead by eight at halftime on their way to cruising to the victory.

With the win, Rock Island improved to 8-2 on the season, and 8-2 in the WB6. The Pioneers fell to 1-8 on the year, and 0-7 in the conference.