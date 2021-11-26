Rocky girls win pair to even record

The second week of the 2021-22 high school girls' basketball season has seen a complete about-face as far as the Rock Island Lady Rocks are concerned.

Now, they hope to keep up their new-found wave of momentum and score two more wins today to earn a first-place finish at the Rock Island-Milan Booster Club Thanksgiving Classic.

Following an 0-3 start, the Lady Rocks have now reeled off three straight wins, two of which came on Friday. After topping Machesney Park Harlem 57-49 in its opener, Rock Island dominated Calumet City Thornton Fractional North 88-11 in its nightcap for its third straight win.

"It's a long process," said Rock Island coach Henry Hall. "We understand how it works. We started out 0-3, but those were all against good teams. We weren't getting blown out, we just weren't winning. But, our goal is to be good at the end of the season, not the beginning."

Taking a 3-3 record into today's tournament finale, the Rocks will face Canton this afternoon at 12:30. A win puts them in the 7 p.m. championship game, while a loss has them in a 5:30 consolation matchup.

"We're starting to play with confidence and get a feel and flow for each other," said Hall, "but the Western Big 6 games on Thursdays and Saturdays, that's what's important for us right now."