Rocky girls win pair to even record

The second week of the 2021-22 high school girls' basketball season has seen a complete about-face as far as the Rock Island Lady Rocks are concerned.
Now, they hope to keep up their new-found wave of momentum and score two more wins today to earn a first-place finish at the Rock Island-Milan Booster Club Thanksgiving Classic.
Following an 0-3 start, the Lady Rocks have now reeled off three straight wins, two of which came on Friday. After topping Machesney Park Harlem 57-49 in its opener, Rock Island dominated Calumet City Thornton Fractional North 88-11 in its nightcap for its third straight win.
"It's a long process," said Rock Island coach Henry Hall. "We understand how it works. We started out 0-3, but those were all against good teams. We weren't getting blown out, we just weren't winning. But, our goal is to be good at the end of the season, not the beginning."
Taking a 3-3 record into today's tournament finale, the Rocks will face Canton this afternoon at 12:30. A win puts them in the 7 p.m. championship game, while a loss has them in a 5:30 consolation matchup.
"We're starting to play with confidence and get a feel and flow for each other," said Hall, "but the Western Big 6 games on Thursdays and Saturdays, that's what's important for us right now."
Rock Island 57, Harlem 49: In their Friday opener, the Lady Rocks got a jump start from senior standout Emily Allison. She scored nine of her team-high 18 points in the first quarter to stake the hosts to an 18-11 lead.
"The whole team has been working hard and figuring out what we need to do," said Allison. "We're sharing the ball a lot, and allowing everyone to contribute to the scoring."
Allison's 18 points against the Huskies were augmented by 10-point efforts from the duo of Imari McDuffy and Bri Stewart, with Danae Robinson chipping in with eight points.
By halftime, Rocky had opened up a 32-22 halftime lead, which enabled them to weather a game-high 19 points from the Huskies' Mya Davidson.
"I couldn't have done what I did without my team," said Allison, "moving the ball and getting me the opportunity to score."
Rock Island 88, Thornton Fractional North 11: Stewart stepped up her play in Friday's second win. She poured in 24 points on 11-of-14 shooting, and just missed a double-double with nine rebounds.
Robinson tossed in 14 points and McDuffy added 12 points and five steals for the hosts, who used a 34-0 first-half run to quickly take control against the Meteors. The Rocks led 28-3 after one, and extended it to a 50-7 halftime advantage.
"In this game, we all played together and had fun with it, and did what we know what we needed to do," said Stewart. "We're really learning to play together."
Now, Rock Island hopes to keep the fun going today and tonight with two more wins and a tournament championship.