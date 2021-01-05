Role players lift Sabers to signature win over Lancers

“We decided to play more as a team, with that we gained a lot of confidence, which showed in our shooting,” Pierce said.

DeWitt didn’t make a shot inside the arc until midway through the third frame. All of its makes were from downtown.

Pierce had a game-high 15 points while sophomore EmmaGrace Hartman chipped in nine.

“We’ve been talking about, it’s not like it’s been on everybody’s mind,” Specht said. “I’m very happy for them.”

The performance garnered the respect of the opponent whose 39-game winning streak was snapped.

“They got a few girls that are pretty good players and I thought they got some really, really good shots,” North Scott head coach T.J. Case said. “I was really impressed with those role players.”

Still, the Lancers (5-1, 2-1) crept back with back-to-back 3-pointers from Sam Scott to make it a one possession game. The two points deficit was the closest they would get for the remainder of the evening.

DeWitt iced the game with a 15-2 run, the last seven coming from the free throw line. It held North Scott to 14 second half points and three made field goals.