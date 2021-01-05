Role players lift Sabers to signature win over Lancers

DEWITT — Everyone within the Central DeWitt girls basketball program knew a day like Tuesday would happen, when all-state players Allie Meadows and Taylor Veach would struggle from the field and the cast of role players would need to elevate their play.
The Sabers picked a heckuva time to showcase their depth.
Sparked by the hot shooting of Grace Pierce and a clamped-down second half defense, Class 4A No. 4 DeWitt snared a signature win to kick off the year, triumphing over No. 5 North Scott 51-36 at Central DeWitt High School.
“We knew it was an uphill battle, but we were ready and waiting,” Sabers head coach Chad Specht said. “Everybody knows we’re trying to get everybody to step up.”
This Mississippi Athletic Conference contest had been circled on DeWitt’s (7-0, 4-0 MAC) calendar since leaving the WaMaC. It had fallen short against Center-Point Urbana and Marion over the last two years in the regular season and postseason.
Not this time on a foggy night.
“That’s the staple win we’ve been looking for,” Pierce said. “And we all felt it.”
Pierce started the night a perfect 5-for-5 from beyond the arc — including the first three baskets of the third quarter — to give the Sabers a lead they wouldn’t relinquish.
“We decided to play more as a team, with that we gained a lot of confidence, which showed in our shooting,” Pierce said.
DeWitt didn’t make a shot inside the arc until midway through the third frame. All of its makes were from downtown.
Pierce had a game-high 15 points while sophomore EmmaGrace Hartman chipped in nine.
“We’ve been talking about, it’s not like it’s been on everybody’s mind,” Specht said. “I’m very happy for them.”
The performance garnered the respect of the opponent whose 39-game winning streak was snapped.
“They got a few girls that are pretty good players and I thought they got some really, really good shots,” North Scott head coach T.J. Case said. “I was really impressed with those role players.”
Still, the Lancers (5-1, 2-1) crept back with back-to-back 3-pointers from Sam Scott to make it a one possession game. The two points deficit was the closest they would get for the remainder of the evening.
DeWitt iced the game with a 15-2 run, the last seven coming from the free throw line. It held North Scott to 14 second half points and three made field goals.
“We focused a lot on putting the pressure on them,” Pierce said. “We definitely locked down, had our hands up.”
North Scott went on an 11-0 spurt to turn a four-point deficit in the first quarter into a seven-point cushion within the opening 90 seconds of the second quarter.
Ashley Fountain and Scott led the Lancers in scoring with 10 each.