Rough start dooms Rocky against Galesburg in fourth straight loss

A tough week came to an end for the Rock Island High School girls basketball team. Saturday’s 51-33 loss to Class 3A ninth-ranked Galesburg was a fourth straight defeat for the Rocks.

Early turnovers, fouls and a lack of offensive rhythm dug the Rocks a big hole early as the Silver Streaks (9-2, 4-1) led 18-5 after one quarter and 32-12 at halftime.

Rock Island played better defensively in the second half, but the deficit was too much to overcome as Kayla Rice (13 points) was the only Rock to score in double figures.

Kiarra Kilgore scored a game-high 22 points with 14 rebounds and Alexis Edgerson scored 11 for Galesburg.

Coach Henry Hall’s team had a long meeting in the locker room after a game in which the Rocks (5-7, 2-3 Big 6) never led.

“We had a good game plan and just didn’t get off to a good start,” Hall said. “They were hitting everything early and it kind of snowballed on us and got away.”

Hall thought the Streaks didn’t do anything in particular to disrupt their offense, the team was just careless with the ball. Rocky had 14 turnovers in the first half before settling down after the break.

Rice took 19 shots and scored 13 points for Rocky and Amayah Jackson’s seven points in the second half were second on the team.

“Obviously every team is going to be focused on Kayla and I just felt like we rushed some stuff,” Hall said. “I thought we got a little impatient in the beginning and rushed some things, and then we lost confidence in what we thought we could do.”

The Rocks turned up the defensive pressure in the second half as Galesburg finished with more turnovers (20) than Rocky (16).

The Rocks outscored Galesburg 13-6 in the fourth quarter but the game was out of reach by then as the Silver Streaks bounced back from Thursday’s 43-29 loss at Quincy.

“I thought the second half was much better, we played a better half defensively,” Hall said. “I felt like the defensive end was more of a problem than the offensive end. If you don’t score, you don’t score, but we were giving up layups and giving up easy stuff and you just can’t do that.”

Galesburg is tied with Geneseo for first in the Big 6 after the Maple Leafs beat Alleman in overtime on Saturday.

Hall hopes the team can learn how to start games better, which he said has only happened a couple times. The Rocks have staged some big comebacks this year, but that won’t always happen. Rocky hits the road to Sterling on Thursday.

“We just have to play better defense and we will on Monday (in practice) and figure it out,” Hall said. “I’m going to keep preaching that defensive end and we’ve got to be able to keep our energy and be intense and do what we’ve got to do.”

Hall was not pushing the panic button in the team meeting afterward, but admitted the team isn't performing to its capabilities. The Rocks also have some players out.

“We just have to be more consistent and do things the Rock Island way like we always have,” Hall said. “Sometimes it’s not about winning or losing, it’s about how you approach the game and how you play in the game. We just sometimes are inconsistent with that.”

Hall is confident the staff will figure things out and learn how to play better as a team.

Rice can’t always bail the team out when it gets down.

“We have to have other people to do that and I kind of brought some Brea Beal things back into it,” Hall said. “Brea was the same way. It’s not like people weren’t trying to have special defenses to guard her either. We’ve just got to be able to trust each other and share the ball and get people some opportunities.”