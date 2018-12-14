North Scott entered Friday's game against Bettendorf looking to rebound from its first loss of the year.
Boy, did the Lancers do just that.
Thanks to a hot shooting night from Rylie Rucker, the Class 4A No. 3 Lancers ran away to a 65-26 win over Class 5A No. 15 Bettendorf.
North Scott outscored Bettendorf 49-10 after the two teams were tied 16-16 with 6:36 left in the second quarter.
"This week, I think a lot of us learned a lot from Tuesday night (a 42-38 loss to Pleasant Valley)," Rucker said. "Losing to somebody can sometimes do a lot for a team and it puts you in your spot. You can't be overconfident about where you're at, you just need to keep coming to practice every day."
Rucker was lights-out from the field in the game, hitting her first seven shots and finishing 8-of-10 from the field, 5-of-7 from behind the 3-point arc, to match a career high with 23 points.
"Your teammates hit you when you're open, when you're hot," Rucker said. "It's somebody else every night. Tonight was my night, (next) Tuesday could be somebody else's night and that's how it rolls with us. Just being unselfish."
The Bulldogs (7-1, 5-1 MAC) played right with the Lancers (7-1, 5-1) early, trailing 14-13 after the first quarter, thanks to a defense that forced six turnovers in the frame. The game was tied 16-16 with 6:36 left in the second quarter.
Then, suddenly, North Scott — led by Rucker — came alive.
Rucker scored 12 points in the quarter, all from behind the 3-point arc, to help the Lancers take a 39-19 halftime lead.
Along with Rucker's hot shooting, the Lancer defense also went into lockdown, holding the Bulldogs scoreless for more than eight minutes over the second and third quarters.
By the time Bettendorf scored again, North Scott led 49-20.
"I think our defense is pretty darn good," North Scott head coach TJ Case said. "Our defense is going to hold us in a lot of games until our offense comes and that's what it did tonight."
Knowing a key to the game would be controlling Bettendorf's senior post Kylie Wroblewski, North Scott started 6-foot junior Adriane Latham for the first time this year. Latham, along with regular starter and 6-2 junior post Grace Boffeli, held Wroblewski — who came into Friday's game averaging 20.7 points and 11.7 rebounds — to seven points and five boards.
Latham and Boffeli spent practices matching up against North Scott assistant coach Colin Woods, which Latham said helped prepare her for the matchup against Wroblewski.
"Basically we tried to not let her catch (the ball) because we talked about how she's very crafty so if she were to catch, it would be very hard to do my work late so I tried to do my work early," Latham said. "This helps me be more confident as a player and going into the next games I feel better about myself."
Boffeli scored 17 points and grabbed 14 rebounds while Presley Case added 12 points on the night for the Lancers.
Along with Wroblewski, Emma Dennison added six points and Maggie Erpelding scored five for the Bulldogs, who, like the Lancers, now try to turn the page on their first defeat and get ready for Tuesday's game against Muscatine.
"We said at halftime, 'There's too many games left. We have a third quarter and a fourth quarter and this is a great opportunity in our journey during the season to really grow and learn from this,'" Bettendorf head coach Brian Tritt said. "That's probably the best team we've played so far this season. ... I think we'll be able to learn a lot from this.
"It sucks getting our butt kicked but I think a lot of times, for the growth of the season, we need that."