Sabers can't get over hump in quarterfinal setback to Saints

DES MOINES — The Central DeWitt High School girls’ basketball team was down but never truly out.

Every time Cedar Rapids Xavier was poised to shake Central DeWitt on Tuesday afternoon, the Sabers mustered a response.

But when the Sabers had their opportunities to get over the threshold, the Saints pushed back.

Class 4A fifth-ranked Xavier received a basket from Kyla Mason with 37 seconds left, then forced a turnover with its full-court pressure and converted three free throws to stave off seventh-ranked Central DeWitt 62-55 in a state quarterfinal at Wells Fargo Arena.

“We couldn’t string three or four possessions in a row when it got close to get over the hump,” Sabers coach Justin Shiltz said. “You’ve got to credit them. They’re incredibly long, athletic, talented and physical.”

Whether it was a turnover, a few missed free throws, the inability to grab a defensive rebound or a breakdown on defense, Central DeWitt could never do enough to square the game or take the lead.

The Sabers (19-5) did plenty of good things — shot 50% for the game, attempted 25 free throws and blocked a half-dozen shots.

“We worked our butts off,” Sabers freshman Lauren Walker said, “but it wasn’t the outcome that we wanted.”

It was the second consecutive season Central DeWitt’s season ended in the quarterfinal round. It also closed the book on the high school careers of Allie Meadows and Taylor Veach.

The all-staters and four-year starters combined for 2,619 career points and helped the Sabers register 69 wins.

“It is hard not getting past that first round,” said Meadows, headed to play at Western Illinois. “That’s always been our dream to be in that championship game. It just didn’t turn out like that, but I’m super proud of our effort.

“It is crazy to think that this was our last game. I know some of us have more games to play in our future, but high school means so much to me. It is really hard to leave these girls, leave this staff and leave this community. You look out there and see all the purple shirts. That’s really hard to let go.”

Xavier (18-6) bolted to a 17-8 lead and never relinquished it. Central DeWitt pulled within a possession on four occasions, including 57-55 after Reagan Hofer split two free throws with 58.9 seconds left.

Then on Xavier’s next possession, Maddie Steger received the ball at the high post and found Mason open underneath to stretch the lead to four. Mary Kate Moeder recorded a steal off Xavier’s full-court press and the Saints made enough free throws to close the game.

Xavier used 10 players — eight scored — as its full-court pressure forced Central DeWitt into 11 turnovers. It eventually wore on the Sabers as Meadows and Veach never sat the entire contest.

“The press was tough,” Veach said. “Having to break it every time, it just wears on you being in the whole game.”

Xavier coach Tom Lilly admitted it was critical his team never let Central DeWitt claim the lead.

“We have no kids on this team that have actually played significant minutes in this state tournament,” Lilly said. “So not giving up that lead was pretty significant.”

Central DeWitt was only out-rebounded 26-23, but Xavier snatched up 11 offensive boards. It led to the Saints getting 49 shot attempts to 34 for the Sabers.

“That was difference in the game,” Shiltz said. “They had (14 or 15) more possessions than we did. In a close game, you can’t have that at this level.”

Meadows led three Sabers in double figures with 18 points. Walker collected 16 points and Veach managed 10 points and five rebounds despite 2-for-10 shooting.

“I thought both teams played their butts off,” Meadows said. “Our defense got a little sloppy at times, and Xavier really found the right loopholes in our zone.

“But offensively, we kept attacking and were aggressive.”

Mason had 14 points to lead four Xavier players in double figures. The Saints move on to play top-ranked Dallas Center-Grimes (21-3) in the semifinals at 5 p.m. Thursday.

For Central DeWitt, it says goodbye to nine seniors — four which played Tuesday in Meadows, Veach, Kylee DeVore and Hannah Palzkill.

“It is tough to know it is the end,” said Veach, who will play at Illinois State next season. “We’ve set a standard now for the other girls at Central DeWitt and somebody for them to look up to. That makes me really proud.”

The cupboard is not bare.

Walker, Hofer and EmmaGrace Hartman return. Shiltz is excited about his incoming freshman class.

“(Lauren) is fearless," Shiltz said. "I thought she had an outstanding basketball game, and she's the next one we’re really going to center our offense around."

For Shiltz, who concluded his first year with the program, it was about thanking his senior class. In particular, he was grateful to Meadows and Veach.

“They are a coach’s dream,” he said. “Not because they’re Division I players, but Division I people. Their work ethic is off the charts and they’re the nicest, kindest kids you want to be around.

"We’re going to miss them on a lot of levels. It is hard to replace that talent, but more who they are as people.”

Cedar Rapids Xavier 62, Central DeWitt 55

CENTRAL DEWITT (19-5) – Allie Meadows 6-11 5-7 18, EmmaGrace Hartman 0-0 0-0 0, Kylee DeVore 2-2 3-8 7, Lauren Walker 6-8 2-2 16, Taylor Veach 2-10 6-6 10, Reagan Hofer 1-2 1-2 4, Hannah Palzkill 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 17-34 17-25 55.

CEDAR RAPIDS XAVIER (18-6) – Maya Karl 1-1 0-1 2, Libby Fandel 4-10 3-5 12, Lexi Beier 2-5 0-0 6, Maddie Steger 3-7 2-2 10, Mary Kate Moeder 3-5 3-4 11, Emma Arnold 0-0 0-0 0, Riley Jonker 1-3 1-1 3, Sydney Huber 0-1 0-0 0, Kyla Mason 7-11 0-0 14, Lexi Turner 2-6 0-0 4. Totals 23-49 9-13 62.

Central DeWitt;14;15;13;13;--;55

Cedar Rapids Xavier;19;15;14;14;--;62

3-point goals – Central DeWitt 4-10 (Walker 2-2, Hofer 1-1, Meadows 1-3, Veach 0-3, Palzkill 0-1); Xavier 7-19 (Beier 2-4, Moeder 2-4, Steger 2-3, Fandel 1-5, Turner 0-3). Rebounds – Central DeWitt 23 (Veach 5); Xavier 26 (Fandel 7, Mason 7). Assists – Central DeWitt 7 (Meadows 3); Xavier 17 (Fandel 5). Turnovers – Central DeWitt 11, Xavier 9. Total fouls – Central DeWitt 13, Xavier 16. Fouled out – none.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.