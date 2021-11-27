Sabers embrace sky-high expectations

DEWITT — With the dawn of a new Central DeWitt High School girls basketball campaign comes the rise of expectations.
"A lot of people are like, 'You guys going to get to that state championship game this year?'" senior Allie Meadows said. "The target is on our back."
There is good reason for that.
The Sabers return two Division I recruits and soon-to-be four-year starters in Taylor Veach (Illinois State) and Meadows (Western Illinois). They also bring back an 18-game starter from last year in Natalie Butler and welcome the return of Hannah Palzkill who missed the 2020-21 season because of a knee injury.
Throw in 6-foot-4 transfer Kylee DeVore and several newcomers expected to contribute, this has a chance to be a memorable winter for the Sabers.
Central DeWitt was 16-3 and reached the Class 4A state quarterfinals before conference rival North Scott owned the fourth quarter in a state quarterfinal to knock them out last season.
"These girls are really hungry," said Justin Shiltz, who took over as head coach in June. "Losing in the fashion they did and who they lost to in Des Moines just whetted their appetite.
"We're chomping at the bit to get started."
The Sabers, who tip off the season Tuesday against Davenport Central, are ranked third in 4A and the Mississippi Athletic Conference preseason favorite by the coaches.
"Being around them for the little time I have, you can see why they are as good of players as they are," DeVore said. "They have crazy focus, crazy drive and the energy level is crazy good."
For a program which hadn't been to a state tournament in a decade, getting there was a major achievement last season.
This year?
"That's not good enough for us now," Meadows said. "We want to get to that championship game and win it. It has been our childhood dream."
Veach and Meadows will be at the forefront of every team's scouting report.
The reigning MAC player of the year, Veach has scored 1,057 points and grabbed more than 350 rebounds the past three seasons. Meadows is expected to join Veach in the 1,000-point club in the first half of the season.
They teamed for nearly 35 of Central DeWitt's 53 points per game.
But for the Sabers to be in position to claim a conference title in mid-February and a state championship in early March, the contributions of the supporting cast is vital.
Shiltz, formerly head coach at United Township in East Moline, said this is the deepest team he's ever coached. He noted there is a minimal difference between his third and 10th best players.
"Everybody is important in their own role," Butler said. "Whether it is hitting a few shots, getting a few steals or rebounds, everyone has their own separate (role) so it all comes together to help Taylor and Allie out."
The Sabers have something they have lacked in previous seasons — an inside presence. DeVore averaged 7.3 points, 9.2 rebounds and 5.1 blocks per game last year for Davenport West but made the decision to transfer last summer.
It was a piece Shiltz was not expecting when he took the job.
"Kylee has immersed herself well into our school culture but also into our basketball program," Shiltz said. "Any girl that has long arms, 6-4, can defend and rebound like she can is a tremendous asset to us."
DeVore, with intentions of playing beyond high school, already believes her game has grown by leaps and bounds since joining the Sabers.
"It is a different energy knowing that everyone is here for the same goal and everybody here wants to put in work and become better players," DeVore said. "It is different than what I'm used to.
"When you see the focus and drive they have, it motivates you to be a better player as well."
Palzkill is back to 100% after tearing her ACL in the second practice of last season. She was cleared toward the end of softball season.
"Hannah is strong and physical," Veach said. "So when you have her and then Kylee, who adds a different dynamic to our team, it opens up a lot of different things."
Senior Elaina Schroeder, juniors EmmaGrace Hartman and Reagan Hofer, sophomore Ashlyn Boeckmann and freshman Lauren Walker comprise the rest of Shiltz's top 10.
"We're doing a lot of things right," Palzkill said. "We're talking well, we all have a special bond and most of us have been playing since we were little. We really have a good connection."
Still, with most coaching changes come a new system. The Sabers want to push the tempo on offense. Defensively, they have implemented a little more zone.
"It might take us a while to get it perfected, but once we hit that point, it'll be good for us as a team," Veach said.
Since Shiltz took over, he has seen a motivated group which has embraced the expectations placed upon them.
"The intensity, execution and competitive nature of this group is very obvious that they have some high expectations for themselves and our team," Shiltz said. "I don't have to talk about it much."
The urgency is high, especially for a team which has four or five seniors expected to log significant minutes. It is one last opportunity to play together and deliver a championship.