Sabers embrace sky-high expectations

"Everybody is important in their own role," Butler said. "Whether it is hitting a few shots, getting a few steals or rebounds, everyone has their own separate (role) so it all comes together to help Taylor and Allie out."

The Sabers have something they have lacked in previous seasons — an inside presence. DeVore averaged 7.3 points, 9.2 rebounds and 5.1 blocks per game last year for Davenport West but made the decision to transfer last summer.

It was a piece Shiltz was not expecting when he took the job.

"Kylee has immersed herself well into our school culture but also into our basketball program," Shiltz said. "Any girl that has long arms, 6-4, can defend and rebound like she can is a tremendous asset to us."

DeVore, with intentions of playing beyond high school, already believes her game has grown by leaps and bounds since joining the Sabers.

"It is a different energy knowing that everyone is here for the same goal and everybody here wants to put in work and become better players," DeVore said. "It is different than what I'm used to.

"When you see the focus and drive they have, it motivates you to be a better player as well."