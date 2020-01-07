Sabers fall late to defending state champs

DEWITT, Iowa — When it came down to the wire, the experience of Center Point-Urbana made the difference.
The Class 4A No. 3 Stormin’ Pointers showed the mettle that led them to last year’s Class 3A state championship, rallying back from an 11-point deficit to beat No. 10 Central DeWitt 49-47 Tuesday at Central DeWitt High School.
“We’re trying to learn and grow from every opportunity, win or lose,” Central DeWitt head coach Chad Specht said. “I’m proud of our kids because I thought we executed the game plan, we battled through and through. Now, it didn’t come out on our end so let’s learn from that, let’s grow from that.”
Central DeWitt showed plenty of fight against the defending state champs, holding a 45-44 lead with 55 seconds left in the game. A travel call on CPU gave the Sabers the ball but Adrianna Katcher stole the inbounds and passed to Ryley Goebel for a lay-in with 29 seconds left, giving the Stormin’ Pointers a 47-45 lead after Goebel made the and-1 free throw.
Central DeWitt’s next possession ended with a turnover on an inbounds attempt with 14 seconds left and Bryn Hadsall hit two free throws to negate Taylor Veach’s lay-up in the closing seconds.
“We’re not really used to close games yet but this taught us every possession matters,” Veach said. “It’s just a good experience to have, moving forward.”
Veach finished with 27 points while Allie Meadows added 15 but the Sabers only got five points from the rest of the team, something that needs to be worked on moving forward.
“We’re continually trying to emphasize we need more balance and build on that balance,” Specht said. “It’s a slow go of it, and it’s not just because we’re standing around watching Taylor and Allie, it’s because they’re learning to understand, they can’t do this themselves.”
Central DeWitt played strong defense through much of the game, denying entry passes into the paint and forcing CPU to shoot from outside, where the Stormin’ Pointers were just 4 of 17 from 3, 1 of 11 in the first half.
The Sabers took a 13-12 lead after the first quarter on a buzzer-beating 3 from Veach, then Meadows scored 11 points in the second quarter to give Central DeWitt a 29-21 halftime lead.
That grew to 34-23 with 5:10 left in the third quarter, but CPU slowly chipped away, cutting the score to 40-34 at the end of the frame.
The Stormin’ Pointers went into lockdown mode in the fourth quarter, holding the Sabers to just two points for the first seven minutes of the frame, allowing CPU to take a 44-42 lead on a 3 from Katcher, who rebounded her own miss to set up a second chance basket.
The length of CPU gave the Sabers trouble down the stretch. Central DeWitt was outrebounded 30-22 in the game and ran into trouble attacking 5-foot, 11-inch Ryley Goebel, who had three blocks in the fourth quarter and finished with 11 points.
“She’s really long so she can get a lot of touches for us and we definitely ask her to do that for us,” said Katcher, a Southern Illinois signee who led CPU with 12 points. “She was definitely a big part of that win for us out there.”
Still, the Sabers fought back to take a 45-44 lead on a Veach and-1 with 55 seconds left but the Katcher steal down the stretch was the turning point in the game.
The Sabers have little time to dwell on this loss, facing No. 2 Marion on Friday. But this is a good sign of growth from the team after falling by 10 in the matchup last season.
“Even though we lost, we’re still getting better because we’re learning from our mistakes,” Veach said. “We need to learn how to keep our composure but we’ll grow from this in the end.”