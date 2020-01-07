Sabers fall late to defending state champs

Veach finished with 27 points while Allie Meadows added 15 but the Sabers only got five points from the rest of the team, something that needs to be worked on moving forward.

“We’re continually trying to emphasize we need more balance and build on that balance,” Specht said. “It’s a slow go of it, and it’s not just because we’re standing around watching Taylor and Allie, it’s because they’re learning to understand, they can’t do this themselves.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Central DeWitt played strong defense through much of the game, denying entry passes into the paint and forcing CPU to shoot from outside, where the Stormin’ Pointers were just 4 of 17 from 3, 1 of 11 in the first half.

The Sabers took a 13-12 lead after the first quarter on a buzzer-beating 3 from Veach, then Meadows scored 11 points in the second quarter to give Central DeWitt a 29-21 halftime lead.

That grew to 34-23 with 5:10 left in the third quarter, but CPU slowly chipped away, cutting the score to 40-34 at the end of the frame.

The Stormin’ Pointers went into lockdown mode in the fourth quarter, holding the Sabers to just two points for the first seven minutes of the frame, allowing CPU to take a 44-42 lead on a 3 from Katcher, who rebounded her own miss to set up a second chance basket.