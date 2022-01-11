Sabers finish down the stretch to edge Blue Devils

The second half of the Mississippi Athletic Conference girls' basketball season began with a key matchup of contenders at George Marshall Gymnasium on Tuesday.
Central DeWitt and Davenport Central began the night in a three-way tie for third in the MAC with Bettendorf, and each team was looking to make inroads in the conference race.
Trailing for the majority of the game, the Blue Devils came to life down the stretch to lead three times in the fourth quarter. However, the Sabers had enough answers in the final minutes to earn a wild 45-43 road victory.
Held to just two points through three quarters, Central DeWitt senior guard Taylor Veach scored five points in the final 1:58 of the fourth, including a three-point play with 39.6 seconds left that put the Sabers up for good.
"I had a rough night offensively, but I found other ways to help the team win," said Veach, who had seven rebounds and a game-high five steals. "It just so happened I had the last layup, but our whole team got us there."
That included fellow senior guard Allie Meadows, who led all scorers with 20 points on 7 of 11 field-goal shooting, including three 3-pointers.
It was her efforts on defense that led to the Sabers scoring the winning points, as she stole the ball and fed Veach, who scored and drew the foul.
"Davenport Central is a great team, give them a lot of credit," said Meadows. "We knew it was going to come down to toughness, and we knew we had to match their physicality. We did a great job of doing that."
With Tuesday's win, Central DeWitt (9-3) moves to 7-3 in the MAC and remains tied for third place with Bettendorf, moving one up on the Blue Devils (7-5, 6-4) in the conference standings.
Missing the duo of Natalie Butler and Avery Voss because of illness, the Sabers got a boost from their bench, especially senior forward Hannah Palzkill. She scored all eight of her points in the first half to help stake Central DeWitt to a 20-16 halftime lead.
"EmmaGrace Hartman, Hannah Palzkill, Kylee DeVore and Reagan Hofer all gave us good minutes tonight," said Central DeWitt coach Justin Shiltz. "The girls gutted it out with Voss and Butler not available."
Trailing 32-28 going into the fourth quarter, the Blue Devils nearly found a way to gut out a victory on their home court.
A 6-0 spurt capped by an Adriauna Mayfield bucket with 4:53 left put Central up 36-35, its first lead since a 6-4 advantage early in the first period. From there, the teams traded the lead several times.
Junior forward Addisen Ford scored five of her nine points down the stretch, tying the game with two free throws with 3:04 left and then converting a three-point play with 2:33 remaining to put Central up 43-40.
However, three turnovers in the final minutes after having committed none in the fourth quarter prior to that point helped seal Central's fate.
"Our mistakes were definitely magnified in this game, and they turned out to be the difference," said Central coach Amara Burrage, who also got nine points from Aniah Smith, Bria Clark and Mayfield, with Clark and Ford each snaring 10 rebounds.
"The whole game, we seemed to be lagging mentally at times, but we still fought in spite of that and found a way to potentially win this game."
Burrage hopes that Tuesday's outcome will be a teaching moment for her club.
"We can get better from here and learn from this," she said. "If we had come out in the first half like we did in the second, it could've been a different game."