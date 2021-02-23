Sabers lean on past experiences to break through to state

DEWITT — Past experiences were Central DeWitt's greatest asset Tuesday night.
On the cusp of seeing a big first quarter lead squandered, Class 4A fourth-ranked Sabers drew on their past two regional final setbacks, as well as a season of cutting their teeth against Mississippi Athletic Conference opponents, to finally break through to state.
Central DeWitt outlasted former Wamac foe Marion 46-35 to advance to the state tournament next week in Des Moines, the program's first trip to the tournament since 2011.
The Sabers take on two-time defending state champion and sixth-ranked North Scott at 1 p.m. Tuesday at Wells Fargo Arena. Central DeWitt split with North Scott in the regular season.
"The last couple of years, we might have mentally shut down, but coming into the MAC, we've had a lot more close games and we've been in these situations before," junior Taylor Veach said. "So we felt a lot more confident in each other as a team. That's what helped us push to the next level."
Since Veach and Allie Meadows have arrived in the Central DeWitt program, the Sabers were 49-11 entering Tuesday's game, and a state berth has seemed to be on the precipice.
It felt like all but a certainty early against Marion. The Sabers (16-2) jumped out to a 24-9 lead on torrid shooting from Allie Meadows. The junior scored 13 points in the first quarter, including the first 10 Saber points, as Central DeWitt looked poised to run away with the game.
"Coming into this game, we knew losing was not an option and we just had to come out confident and on top and we just played amazing," said Meadows, who finished with 20 points. "We were going to do whatever we could to be up in that first quarter and I think everyone else fed off of that."
But any thoughts of a runaway victory were shortlived as Marion's length in its zone defense frustrated the Saber offense. In the first quarter, Central DeWitt was 9-of-12 from the field — 6-of-8 from 3 — but made just six more field goals the rest of the way, including scoring just two points in the third quarter. The Sabers also turned the ball away 13 times in the last three quarters, allowing Marion (14-9) to cut the lead to 33-31 with 5 minutes, 52 seconds left in regulation.
"They played with a lot of toughness and grit," Marion coach Josh Claypool said of his team's comeback. "Grit is our team motto this year and I thought they really exemplified that tonight, maybe more than any game, even some of the ones we won. Credit goes to DeWitt for hanging in there and taking our best shot, getting a couple buckets to get the lead back."
But unlike in years past, Central DeWitt made the plays when it mattered most. Meadows scored on a pullup jumper, then Natalie Butler rimmed in a jumper to put Central DeWitt back up 37-31 with 4:50 left, then hit free throws down the stretch to put the game away.
"Games like that, they're not going to give it to you, and I'm so dang proud of them, they went out and got it." Central DeWitt head coach Chad Specht said. "The experience they gained from those two years, this year, going through the gambit of the MAC, with PV's length, Muscatine's length, Assumption, North Scott; the confidence was there, it was just a matter of getting caught up in the moment ... but I'm so proud of how they executed it out."
While the offense went stagnant in the latter three quarters, Central DeWitt's defense compensated.
The Sabers forced Marion into 12 turnovers, and while Valparaiso commit Ella Van Weelden scored 17 points for Marion, it came on 4 of 16 shooting as Meadows had three blocks and Veach added two to go along with 16 points.
"I think we had a lot more experience working with the MAC schools," senior Talbot Kinney said. "We've had a lot of closer games, games we've had to come back in and show our resilience and I think that really showed here today."