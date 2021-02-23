Sabers lean on past experiences to break through to state

"Coming into this game, we knew losing was not an option and we just had to come out confident and on top and we just played amazing," said Meadows, who finished with 20 points. "We were going to do whatever we could to be up in that first quarter and I think everyone else fed off of that."

But any thoughts of a runaway victory were shortlived as Marion's length in its zone defense frustrated the Saber offense. In the first quarter, Central DeWitt was 9-of-12 from the field — 6-of-8 from 3 — but made just six more field goals the rest of the way, including scoring just two points in the third quarter. The Sabers also turned the ball away 13 times in the last three quarters, allowing Marion (14-9) to cut the lead to 33-31 with 5 minutes, 52 seconds left in regulation.

"They played with a lot of toughness and grit," Marion coach Josh Claypool said of his team's comeback. "Grit is our team motto this year and I thought they really exemplified that tonight, maybe more than any game, even some of the ones we won. Credit goes to DeWitt for hanging in there and taking our best shot, getting a couple buckets to get the lead back."