1. Geneseo (9-0)
The Maple Leafs have relied on a stifling defense to carry them to an undefeated start. Geneseo is holding teams to 28.1 points per game and are winning games by an average of 27.9 points per game.
This week: Tuesday vs. LaSalle-Peru; Wednesday vs. Stark County
2. Central DeWitt (5-0)
The Sabers were without leading scorer Taylor Veach last week but it didn't much matter as they beat Benton 43-30 and Independence 61-18. The 18 points allowed is the fewest by the Sabers since the 2016-17 season.
This week: Tuesday vs. Solon; Friday vs. Mount Vernon
3. Bellevue (6-0)
The Comets knocked off fifth-ranked Cascade 50-42 then beat West Liberty 46-32 last week. Alyssa Rubel enjoyed a breakout game in the win over Cascade, scoring a career-high 14 points.
This week: Thursday vs. Easton Valley; Friday vs. West Branch; Saturday at Mid-Prairie
4. Annawan (7-2)
The Bravettes dropped a 56-42 contest to Stark County, then closed out the week with a 59-42 win over Newark. Reese Randall scored 14 points to lead three Bravettes in double figures in the win.
This week: Thursday at Monmouth-Roseville
5. Wilton (6-0)
Kortney Drake reached the 1,000-point mark last week and can be joined shortly by teammate Emily Lange, who has 994 entering this week's slate. The Beavers are off to their best start in over a decade.
This week: Tuesday at West Branch; Friday vs. North Cedar