Sabers overcome shooting woes with defensive intensity to rally past Knights

DEWITT — Shots were not dropping for the Central DeWitt High School girls' basketball team Tuesday night.

It clanked all 12 of its attempts from behind the 3-point line. It missed 16 free throws. It failed to convert on at least a half-dozen layups.

“It was rough,” junior Isabelle Pierce said. “There was a lid on the basket.”

The Sabers still found a way.

In Ron O’Brien’s coaching debut at Central DeWitt, his team turned Assumption over 28 times and rallied from an 11-point deficit in the second half to pull out a 55-49 victory in the Mississippi Athletic Conference opener at Central DeWitt High School.

“That says a lot about our team, the grit that we have and everybody on this team not giving up,” sophomore Lauren Walker said. “We could have easily given up because we were making nothing.”

O’Brien called it a gutsy performance from his squad in the second half.

The Sabers were 21 of 62 from the field and a meager 13 of 29 at the foul line, but their defensive pressure and toughness on the boards in the second half won out.

“We’re a 3-point shooting team, but if that’s not working, we’ve got to find a different way,” Pierce said. “We did tonight, pressuring the lane and drawing the fouls we needed to draw.”

After graduating two all-staters in Taylor Veach and Allie Meadows along with rim protector Kylee DeVore from a state tournament team, most coaches pegged the Sabers to finish sixth or seventh in the conference.

“They played really tough and hard-nosed basketball,” Assumption coach Jake Timm said. “I can guarantee you they have a lot of girls in that locker room who had a chip on their shoulder with people thinking they were going to be bad.

“They played to win and we played not to lose.”

Assumption (0-3, 0-1) had an eight-point cushion early in the fourth quarter, but the Knights turned it over seven times in the first three minutes of the final period. The Sabers capitalized with a 12-3 surge to take a 44-43 advantage on an EmmaGrace Hartman basket.

While Central DeWitt had 62 shot attempts, Assumption finished with only 39.

Still, Assumption had an opportunity late. Maddy Nigey recorded a steal and lay-in to bring Assumption within 50-49 with 1:51 remaining.

The Knights had a chance to grab the lead with 1:18 left, but missed the front end of a one-and-one. The Sabers, out of a timeout, ran a set action for Walker and she drove to the basket for a layup to extend the lead to three.

Assumption failed to knock down another one-and-one opportunity with 56 seconds left and Central DeWitt did enough to pull it out.

Pierce was a spark plug for the Sabers. Undersized defending 6-foot-1 Assumption post Ava Schubert, Pierce scored six points and grabbed a game-high nine rebounds.

“She just brings so much energy to the floor,” O’Brien said. “She’s so athletic and so smart, a real spark for us.”

Schubert finished with 14 points and five rebounds, but she had only one basket in the final 13 1/2 minutes of the game.

“We knew she was bigger and I knew I was going to match up with her,” Pierce said. “I had to play physical because that’s the way she plays. I had to match that, which meant cleaning up boards on the offensive and defensive ends, box out and put pressure on her.”

Nigey joined Schubert in double figures with 13 points. Annika Kotula registered nine points and six rebounds.

“We’ve got to get a lot tougher,” Timm said.

O’Brien, meanwhile, was satisfied to walk away with a win given his team's offensive struggles. Reagan Hofer had 11 points and freshman Kinley Birt chipped in nine.

“We showed toughness tonight,” he said. “We’re going to play at a fast pace, and they’re still adjusting to that pace. Obviously without any size, we’re going to have to keep the ball moving.

“We got a little stagnant tonight, but we turned it on defensively.”