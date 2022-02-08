Sabers pummel Lancers in Top 10 battle

DEWITT — With a new coach, a 6-foot-4 transfer and a freshman who is playing a prominent role, it has taken the Central DeWitt girls basketball team a while to mesh this season.

After about three months, which included a couple of difficult setbacks, the Sabers are gelling at the perfect time.

Class 4A eighth-ranked Central DeWitt delivered a first-round knockout punch Tuesday over ninth-ranked North Scott, building a 23-point cushion after a quarter and recording a 73-36 rout at Central DeWitt High School.

“It is all coming together at the right time,” senior Kylee DeVore said. “We had all these expectations and we can admit we let it get to us. We kind of crumbled under the pressure.

“Now we’re embracing it and proving to people they were right thinking highly of us at the start of the year.”

North Scott (12-8, 11-6) beat the preseason Mississippi Athletic Conference favorite Central DeWitt 55-50 on Jan. 4 at The Pit.

The rematch turned into a continuous clock because of the 35-point rule before the third quarter ended. It was the sixth consecutive win for the Sabers and 10th in their last 11 games.

Taylor Veach and Allie Meadows each poured in 19 points while Reagan Hofer had 10 points off the bench.

“I don’t know if it mattered the opponent tonight,” Sabers coach Justin Shiltz said. “We’ve really been building some momentum and having great practices. It finally came together tonight.

“I hope it is not the climax of our season, but you saw when the girls are comfortable playing their roles what happens.”

DeVore, who transferred in from Davenport West, has made a substantial leap in the past couple of months. The post had nine points, a game-high 15 rebounds and blocked eight shots. She impacted several others.

“She has come so far,” Veach said. “That was our missing piece. We have an inside presence now and it pulls together the whole team. I’m so proud of her.”

DeVore admitted it was a challenge early in the season. She has spent plenty of time after practice working on post moves and finishing around the basket through contact.

“My team has instilled so much faith in me,” she said. “I knew I had to get in the gym and I had to put in the work. We picked out the points where I was struggling and kept working on them. It is paying off.”

Veach, who is healthy after battling a foot injury for a couple of weeks, set the tone. The Illinois State recruit had the game’s first seven points. Others followed her lead, including freshman Lauren Walker, who had 10 points and seven boards.

The Sabers (16-4, 12-4) scored 24 of the game’s first 26 points. North Scott coach Devvin Davis burned two timeouts to try and stem the tide but nothing worked.

North Scott was 9 of 49 from the field. Lauren Golinghorst led the Lancers with 13 points and nine rebounds.

Conversely, Central DeWitt shot nearly 60% and made 8 of 16 shots from behind the arc.

“We had a chip on our shoulder tonight,” Veach said. “They beat us the last time at their place. We needed to come out right away from the start and put them down. It was pedal to the metal.

“The way we’re shooting right now and way we’re finding open people, it can only get better. It is just starting to click the last couple of games, and I’m excited to see where that goes.”

