Sabers put loss behind them, roll past Cardinals

DEWITT, Iowa — After its game against Marion last week was postponed, Central DeWitt had some extra time to process its first loss of the season.

After seeing a late lead disappear against Class 4A No. 3 Center Point-Urbana, the 10th-ranked Sabers made sure there wouldn’t be a repeat performance, never trailing in a 52-26 win over No. 12 Maquoketa Tuesday at Central DeWitt High School.

“Tonight we were really fired up because we wanted that revenge that we didn’t carry over on (last Tuesday against CPU),” sophomore Taylor Veach said. “Tonight we were fired up, stuck to our game plan and this was a good crowd. It was fun.”

The Sabers (10-1, 9-1 Wamac) came roaring out of the gate, opening up the game on a 10-2 run. They were led by Veach, who scored 10 points in the first quarter as Central DeWitt led 19-8. That lead stretched to 31-15 at halftime as Veach had 17 points on 7 of 8 shooting, her only miss an off balance shot in the closing seconds.

Veach finished the night with 27 points on 10 of 14 shooting, matching a career-high also reached last week against CPU. Allie Meadows added 13 points, and unlike the loss against the Stormin' Pointers, the duo got help as six other players scored.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}