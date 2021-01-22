Sabers rally to stay atop MAC girls standings

DEWITT — Riding high after knocking off one state-ranked opponent, the Bettendorf girls' basketball squad was looking to bag some more big game in the Mississippi Athletic Conference Friday night.
Some 72 hours after a six-point win over a Davenport North club that at the time was ranked ninth in Class 5A, the Bulldogs came to Neil Padgett Court looking to do the same to a Central DeWitt club ranked fifth in the latest Iowa 4A rankings.
The Sabers had other plans.
After falling behind by four early in the third quarter, the hosts started to hit their stride, working their way to a four-point lead going into the final period and then turning on the jets down the stretch to earn a 50-39 victory to stay atop the MAC standings.
By hitting four of its five field-goal attempts in the fourth quarter in addition to converting 8 of 12 free-throws, Central DeWitt (11-1) kept its perch atop a rugged conference race with its seventh win in eight MAC outings.
"We definitely knew they were going to come out and try to take us down; everyone out there is looking for the MAC title," said Central DeWitt junior guard Allison Meadows, who scored nine of her game-high 20 points in the fourth quarter and led her club with six rebounds.
"There's still a lot of teams in the race, so this was a big win for us."
Bettendorf (4-3, 4-3 MAC) missed its first seven shots and fell behind 9-4 after one but quickly righted the ship in the second quarter as Izzy Appel hit back-to-back 3-pointers to fuel an 8-0 run that put the Bulldogs up 15-11.
The Sabers would forge an 18-17 halftime edge after a Meadows 3-pointer and a Natalie Butler bucket in the final 90 seconds before intermission but found themselves looking at a 22-18 deficit early in the third period as the Bulldogs were jump-started by a Hattie Aanestad bucket and an Appel trey.
Aanestad paced Bettendorf with 15 points, with Appel adding nine points on 3-of-7 shooting from 3-point range to go with eight rebounds. However, the Sabers responded with their own dynamic duo of Meadows and fellow junior Taylor Veach.
Veach scored six of her 14 points in the third period to complement a pair of Meadows buckets, helping the hosts reel off a 10-2 run that put them up by six en route to a 33-29 lead going into the final eight minutes.
"We knew Bettendorf would come ready to play after getting a big win against Davenport North," said Veach, who also contributed five rebounds and three steals. "We had to come ready to play, and match their intensity."
Defensively, Central DeWitt ratcheted up its intensity in the second half, harassing Bettendorf's shooters to the tune of an 8-for-24 showing over the final 16 minutes, including 4-of-16 from beyond the 3-point arc.
"Defense for us is a key point," Veach stated. "We focus on getting stops, and leads to our offense. But no matter how good things are going, we always find ways to correct ourselves."
At the start of the fourth quarter, Meadows tallied five quick points to help the Sabers open up a 40-31 lead, but still the Bulldogs would not go away.
A pair of 3-pointers by Aanestad, the last coming with 3:16 left to play, had Bettendorf within striking distance at 42-37. The Bulldogs kept on battling away but could not overcome Central DeWitt's closing surge led by Meadows.
"Every night in the MAC is a competitive night, and the girls are loving this experience," said Central DeWitt coach Chad Specht. "They work hard day in and day out, and they do all they can to take it one game at a time."