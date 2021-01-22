Sabers rally to stay atop MAC girls standings

DEWITT — Riding high after knocking off one state-ranked opponent, the Bettendorf girls' basketball squad was looking to bag some more big game in the Mississippi Athletic Conference Friday night.

Some 72 hours after a six-point win over a Davenport North club that at the time was ranked ninth in Class 5A, the Bulldogs came to Neil Padgett Court looking to do the same to a Central DeWitt club ranked fifth in the latest Iowa 4A rankings.

The Sabers had other plans.

After falling behind by four early in the third quarter, the hosts started to hit their stride, working their way to a four-point lead going into the final period and then turning on the jets down the stretch to earn a 50-39 victory to stay atop the MAC standings.

By hitting four of its five field-goal attempts in the fourth quarter in addition to converting 8 of 12 free-throws, Central DeWitt (11-1) kept its perch atop a rugged conference race with its seventh win in eight MAC outings.

"We definitely knew they were going to come out and try to take us down; everyone out there is looking for the MAC title," said Central DeWitt junior guard Allison Meadows, who scored nine of her game-high 20 points in the fourth quarter and led her club with six rebounds.