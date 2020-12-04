Sabers rally to top Spartans in MAC girls basketball opener

DEWITT — In Allie Meadows’ mind, trailing by 13 points would have netted Central DeWitt’s girls basketball team a loss a season ago.

Another year of maturity, another year of cohesion powered the Class 4A No. 5 Sabers to earn a thrilling victory.

Meadows and Taylor Veach each scored over 20 points and DeWitt went 27-of-39 from the free throw line in its 57-52 come-from-behind triumph over Pleasant Valley in Friday night’s Mississippi Athletic Conference opener at Central DeWitt High School.

“I think it was definitely possible,” Meadows, a junior guard, said. “I think once we settled down, we got things rolling.”

There were a total of 31 fouls over the final 16 minutes. In the opening 2 minutes, 10 seconds of the third period, PV was hit with seven fouls and then a technical was called on coach Jennifer Goetz.

Thirty-three of the 67 combined points in the second half were from the charity stripe. Veach and Meadows each hit double-digit free throws in the second half.

The Sabers’ first eight points came from the line that made it a four-point game in the third. Even after the Spartans went on a 9-0 burst, Veach’s three-point play a few minutes later sparked the comeback.