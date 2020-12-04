Sabers rally to top Spartans in MAC girls basketball opener

DEWITT — In Allie Meadows’ mind, trailing by 13 points would have netted Central DeWitt’s girls basketball team a loss a season ago.
Another year of maturity, another year of cohesion powered the Class 4A No. 5 Sabers to earn a thrilling victory.
Meadows and Taylor Veach each scored over 20 points and DeWitt went 27-of-39 from the free throw line in its 57-52 come-from-behind triumph over Pleasant Valley in Friday night’s Mississippi Athletic Conference opener at Central DeWitt High School.
“I think it was definitely possible,” Meadows, a junior guard, said. “I think once we settled down, we got things rolling.”
There were a total of 31 fouls over the final 16 minutes. In the opening 2 minutes, 10 seconds of the third period, PV was hit with seven fouls and then a technical was called on coach Jennifer Goetz.
Thirty-three of the 67 combined points in the second half were from the charity stripe. Veach and Meadows each hit double-digit free throws in the second half.
The Sabers’ first eight points came from the line that made it a four-point game in the third. Even after the Spartans went on a 9-0 burst, Veach’s three-point play a few minutes later sparked the comeback.
“The MAC should definitely be looking out for us,” DeWitt assistant coach Jordan Harris said. “We told them to be more aggressive, stop being robots and it paid off.”
DeWitt (2-0, 1-0 MAC) outscored PV 23-12 in the fourth quarter and grabbed its first lead since the opening quarter at 43-42 on a Talbot Kinney mid-range jumper midway through the final stanza.
The Sabers took command on the strength of a 8-0 run that pushed their lead to seven.
Still, PV freshman Jessie Clemons gave life with a corner 3 and then a Meadows offensive foul put the ball back in the Spartans' hands. Addie Kerkhoff’s 3-point attempt bounced off the rim, and Veach connected on two ensuing free throws to ice it.
PV missed three straight layups underneath the rim down four, making just four field goals in the final eight minutes. Clemons led the Spartans with 15 points while Halle Vice chipped in 11.
“We’re going to look at us and we’re going to look at the things that we got to do better,” Goetz said. “We have to adjust to (the fouls). We didn't adjust right away.”
It was a different flow in the opening half.
Veach and Meadows were held to a combined 12 points thanks to the Spartans’ 2-3 zone defense that forced 14 Saber turnovers and allowed just five made field goals.
“I’m walking away with a headache to be honest,” Harris said. “You can’t simulate their length.”
Despite the loss, Goetz believes her team opened some eyes after beating and leading for most of the game against a pair of top-10 teams in the opening week.
“It’s a tough one for December,” she said. “They want to prove people wrong. We’re going to keep climbing.”
For the Sabers, it’s the first of nine MAC opponents, but after dealing with the length and size of PV, Meadows feels good about the rest of the league.
“It shows a lot of discipline,” Meadows said. “This is one of the bigger teams, so we can get by them, I think we’ll have a good shot.”
