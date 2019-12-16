Sabers remain atop Area Fab 5

AREA FAB 5
1. Central DeWitt (6-0, LW: 1)
The Sabers needed a big third quarter to pull away to a 52-34 win over Benton Community, then handled Independence 54-16. Allison Meadows and Taylor Veach averaged 13 and 12 points, respectively in the wins.
This week: Tuesday at Solon; Friday at Mount Veron
2. Riverdale (7-1, LW: 2)
Sidney Garrett scored 16 points, one of three Rams to reach double digits in a 60-32 win over Orion last week. The Rams are in the midst of an eight-game conference winning streak dating back to last season.
This week: Thursday vs. Morrison
You have free articles remaining.
3. Maquoketa (5-1, LW: 3)
The Cardinals fell in their first big test of the year, losing 66-45 to defending Class 3A state champion and current 4A No. 3 Center Point-Urbana. Maquoketa did respond with a 71-14 win over South Tama.
This week: Tuesday at Mount Vernon; Friday vs. Marion
4. Bellevue Marquette (6-1, LW: 4)
The Mohawks responded to a loss to Class 2A No. 13 Maquoketa Valley by beating Durant, then blasting 2A No. 2 North Linn 60-40. Miranda Peters averaged 17 points and Tori Michel averaged 16 points and 14 rebounds.
This week: Tuesday at Edgewood-Colesburg; Friday at Lisbon
5. West Liberty (5-0, LW: NR)
The Comets recorded wins over Monticello, Columbus and Bellevue to remain perfect in Matt Hoeppner's first year as head coach. Freshman Finley Hall is leading the team with 14.6 points per game.
This week: Tuesday vs. Tipton; Friday at Anamosa