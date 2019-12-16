Sabers remain atop Area Fab 5

AREA FAB 5

1. Central DeWitt (6-0, LW: 1)

The Sabers needed a big third quarter to pull away to a 52-34 win over Benton Community, then handled Independence 54-16. Allison Meadows and Taylor Veach averaged 13 and 12 points, respectively in the wins.

This week: Tuesday at Solon; Friday at Mount Veron

2. Riverdale (7-1, LW: 2)

Sidney Garrett scored 16 points, one of three Rams to reach double digits in a 60-32 win over Orion last week. The Rams are in the midst of an eight-game conference winning streak dating back to last season.

This week: Thursday vs. Morrison

3. Maquoketa (5-1, LW: 3)

The Cardinals fell in their first big test of the year, losing 66-45 to defending Class 3A state champion and current 4A No. 3 Center Point-Urbana. Maquoketa did respond with a 71-14 win over South Tama.

This week: Tuesday at Mount Vernon; Friday vs. Marion

4. Bellevue Marquette (6-1, LW: 4)