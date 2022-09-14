 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL

Sabers search for new girls basketball coach

Justin Shiltz has stepped down at Central DeWitt after one season because of personal reasons, activities director Jered Birt said.

About 50 days from the start of practice for girls’ basketball in Iowa, Central DeWitt High School is searching for a new coach.

Central DeWitt activities director Jered Birt confirmed Wednesday Justin Shiltz resigned late last week after one season.

“Coach Shiltz has some personal stuff in his world going on and resigned for personal reasons,” Birt said.

The school’s administration posted the opening Monday.

“If we do end up finding somebody here in the next few weeks we feel is a quality candidate, we would look at that,” Birt said. “Otherwise, we could possibly fill the position on an interim basis for this year and then get a (permanent) head coach for the 2023-24 season.

“We’re keeping our options open right now. We’ve posted it and we’ll see what comes of it and make a game plan from there.”

The Sabers were 19-5, reached the Class 4A state quarterfinals and had two all-staters this past season who went on to play at the Division I level in Taylor Veach (Illinois State) and Allie Meadows (Western Illinois).

Lauren Walker, who had a very strong freshman campaign and scored 16 points in the state tournament game, is expected to return along with EmmaGrace Hartman and Reagan Hofer.

Shiltz, a Davenport West grad and former head girls basketball coach at United Township, said after last year’s state tournament he was excited about the incoming freshman class as well.

“We’re thankful for coach Shiltz and his efforts,” Birt said. “He did a lot with the kiddos in the offseason and gave our kids some good opportunities.”

