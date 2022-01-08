Sabers show depth in win over Maroons

Moline didn’t make things easy Saturday for Allie Meadows and Taylor Veach, but that didn’t rattle Central DeWitt.
As the Maroons focused defensive attention on the two seniors who have signed with Division I programs, the Sabers simply found other ways to win.
Freshman Lauren Walker and junior Avery Voss stepped up to help Central DeWitt earn a 64-48 victory over Moline in an IHMVCU Shootout girls basketball game played at Wharton Field House.
"We have confidence in all of our teammates to get the job done when we need them," Meadows said. "It was a good team win, and we know there will be a lot of games where that’s what it takes."
Walker helped the Sabers get off to a strong start in each half, scoring all of her 13 points in the first and third quarters.
That included scoring seven points in a two-and-a-half minute stretch early in the third quarter as part of an 11-1 run that allowed Central DeWitt to open a 43-25 lead.
That came after Voss scored seven of her 11 points in the second quarter to help the Sabers extend a 16-13 lead after one quarter into a 32-22 halftime advantage.
Meadows, named the game’s most valuable player, sent Central DeWitt into the final quarter with a 52-37 lead when she knocked down a deep buzzer-beating 3-point basket from the left wing.
The Maroons, who elevated several freshmen and sophomores to the varsity level because of injury and illness, cut their deficit to 12 points on three occasions in the fourth quarter but did not come any closer.
"We were in a tough spot against a good opponent, a team with two D-I players, and I was proud of the way we battled and the grit we showed,"
Moline coach Adrian Ritchie said. "We kept ourselves in it, but couldn’t quite get that one more push we needed."
Meadows led the Sabers (8-3) with 15-point game while Veach added 12 as part of a balanced offensive attack.
Sam Veto led the Maroons, scoring all but two of her game-high 17 points in the second half after Caroline Hazen collected 10 of her 12 points in the first two quarters.
Hazen scored seven of her points in a see-saw opening quarter which saw Moline (12-9) answer a game-opening run of eight points by Central DeWitt with 13 straight points of its own.
The Sabers followed with 15 unanswered points to move ahead to stay.
"We knew Moline was dealing with some injuries and such, but we expected this to be a dogfight and it was," Central DeWitt coach Justin Shiltz said.