Sabers' Veach, Meadows together on first team

Allison Meadows and Taylor Veach have done nearly everything together.

They have been best friends for over a decade. They played youth basketball together and have now become the 1-2 punch for Central DeWitt. They led the Sabers to the state tournament for the first time since 2011.

Now, they team up on the eight-player Iowa Print Sports Writers Association (IPSWA) Class 4A girls basketball all-state first team.

Veach and Meadows are two of three Quad-City area players selected to the top team. In total, there are nine players from the Q-C sprinkled into the IPSWA all-state teams throughout the five classes.

Dubbed the Mississippi Athletic Conference Player of the Year, Veach led the league and was fourth in 4A in scoring at 19.1 points per game. The Illinois State recruit paced DeWitt in field goal percentage (44.0) and rebounds per contest (6.1). It is her second straight year on the IPSWA first team.

Veach was the only Q-C area girl on the Iowa Girls Coaches Association (IGCA) all-state fist team in 4A.

Meadows, a third team IPSWA selection a season ago, was behind Veach in the MAC and on the team in scoring at 15.8 points per game. Standing at 5-foot-8, she snared 5.3 rebounds per game and led team in steals (2.1).