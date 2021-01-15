Sabers win another nail-biter, edge Spartans

Chad Specht ran down the stairs toward the visiting locker room to talk to his Central DeWitt girls basketball team Friday night.
He ran back up, took a handful of steps toward the back wall near the gym, put his hands on his knees and let out a deep breath.
Another night in the Mississippi Athletic Conference, another close win for the Sabers.
Taylor Veach’s double-double, critical fourth quarter free throws and one last defensive stop powered Class 4A No. 5 DeWitt to a 50-47 triumph on the road against Pleasant Valley.
After suffering a heart-wrenching defeat at the hands of Davenport Central four days ago at home, DeWitt has responded with back-to-back wins on consecutive nights.
In seven contests within the league, the Sabers (10-1, 6-1 MAC) have won four of them by single digits.
It was a back and forth evening for all 32 minutes.
There were 14 lead changes. No team had a lead larger than six. The game was tied at the half and after the third quarter.
DeWitt brought the lead up to three in the fourth following three free throws by Veach. After three chances under the basket for PV (7-4, 4-4), Riley Vice converted the fourth to make it a one-point game late.
Allison Meadows drew a foul on the far sideline and made both free throws. Out of a timeout, the Spartans got the ball to point guard Jessie Clemons with six seconds left. Veach stuck to her like glue and deflected a pass to seal the win for the Sabers.
Veach scored a game-high 18 points and pulled down 13 rebounds. Meadows chipped in 12 points while Natalie Butler contributed 10.
Halle Vice led PV with 17 points.
PV jumped out to a 6-2 cushion in the opening quarter, which was quickly answered by a 12-2 run by DeWitt on shots that connected from beyond the arc from Meadows, Veach, Grace Pierce and Kathryn Grau.
The Spartans grabbed the lead back at 17-16 midway through the second quarter on the strength of post play. Seven times the advantage swapped in the first 16 minutes.