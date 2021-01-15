Sabers win another nail-biter, edge Spartans

Chad Specht ran down the stairs toward the visiting locker room to talk to his Central DeWitt girls basketball team Friday night.

He ran back up, took a handful of steps toward the back wall near the gym, put his hands on his knees and let out a deep breath.

Another night in the Mississippi Athletic Conference, another close win for the Sabers.

Taylor Veach’s double-double, critical fourth quarter free throws and one last defensive stop powered Class 4A No. 5 DeWitt to a 50-47 triumph on the road against Pleasant Valley.

After suffering a heart-wrenching defeat at the hands of Davenport Central four days ago at home, DeWitt has responded with back-to-back wins on consecutive nights.

In seven contests within the league, the Sabers (10-1, 6-1 MAC) have won four of them by single digits.

It was a back and forth evening for all 32 minutes.

There were 14 lead changes. No team had a lead larger than six. The game was tied at the half and after the third quarter.