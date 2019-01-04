Davenport West (0-11) vs. United Township (3-14)
When: 10 a.m.
Twitter: @bobbymetcalf88
Last year: West lost to Sherrard 53-17. UT lost to Assumption 52-47.
Need to know: Though the wins haven't come, the Falcons are performing better statistically across the board, including averaging eight more points per game. United Township is still adjusting to a transfer and an injury that have hurt the Panthers' depth.
Davenport Central (2-8) vs. Sherrard (7-11)
When: 11:45 a.m.
Twitter: @mattcoss78
Last year: Central lost to Alleman 48-35. Sherrard beat West 53-17.
Need to know: Central is hoping its youth can continue to settle in as the Blue Devils have 11 freshmen and sophomores on their roster. McKenna Moore is one of two seniors on the roster and leads the team with 8.9 points per game. Sherrard doesn't have one senior in its starting lineup after a 17-12 season last year.
Davenport Assumption (6-5) vs. Alleman (9-10)
When: 1:30 p.m.
Twitter: @bobbymetcalf88
Last year: Assumption beat UT 52-47. Alleman beat Central 48-35.
Need to know: This is the first meeting between the metro's two parochial schools since 2010. Assumption lost seven seniors from a state tournament team but has played well as of late. Alleman is coming off a small school consolation championship at the State Farm Classic over the holidays. Gabbi Loiz was team MVP in last year's shootout for Alleman.
Davenport North (6-4) vs. Annawan (10-6)
When: 3:15 p.m.
Twitter: @mattcoss78
Last year: North beat Pekin 65-44. This is Annawan's first appearance in the shootout.
Need to know: Despite having just one senior on its roster, North is the highest-scoring team in the MAC, averaging over 60 points per game. Annawan is coming off one of the best runs in recent history, winning two state titles as well as three sectional titles and a third place state finish since 2011.
Bettendorf (8-3) vs. Moline (13-9)
When: 5 p.m.
Twitter: @bobbymetcalf88
Last year: Bettendorf beat Moline 45-44.
Need to know: This is the only rematch from last year's shootout. Kylie Wroblewski is the only returning Bettendorf starter from that game, while Megan Pittington and Bralee Trice both return for the Maroons. Cierra McNamee is leading Moline in scoring in conference play.
Pleasant Valley (11-0) vs. Geneseo (15-3)
When: 6:45 p.m.
Twitter: @mattcoss78
Last year: PV beat Rock Island 53-40. Geneseo lost to North Scott 48-34.
Need to know: This figures to be a defensive battle as both teams are allowing fewer than 35 points per game. The Spartans are averaging 16 steals per game and just nine turnovers. Geneseo is in its first tough stretch of the season, having dropped three of its last four.
North Scott (10-1) vs. Rock Island (16-1)
When: 8:30 p.m.
Twitter: @bobbymetcalf88
Last year: North Scott beat Geneseo 48-34. Rock Island lost to PV 53-40.
Need to know: These two teams were picked to win their respective conferences at the beginning of the season. North Scott returns three starters from its 2017 state championship team, including Rylie Rucker, who was game MVP in last year's shootout for the Lancers. The Rocks have played in the nightcap each of the last three seasons and are led by South Carolina signee Brea Beal, who has scored over 2,300 points in her career.
— Compiled by Bobby Metcalf