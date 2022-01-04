Scholl, Petersen shine as Bettendorf wins in return to action

But even with the Muskies being in the bottom half of the MAC standings, Bettendorf was not about to take anything for granted, especially after Muscatine closed to within 15-7 after one on a Sophia Thomas 3-ball in the closing seconds.

Muscatine (3-8, 2-6 MAC) then made it a five-point game early in the second period on a 3-pointer by Karly Ricketts. However, Bettendorf responded with seven straight points, and the Muskies never got back within single digits again.

"Every time we'd make a bit of a run, they'd answer with four or five points in a row," said Muscatine coach John McBride, whose club was led by Ricketts' 11 points, plus 10 points from Grace Bode.

"We didn't shoot well; we've been struggling to score."

One person who did not struggle to score was Petersen. Taking advantage of Scholl's hot hand from beyond the arc, Petersen took over in the paint and finished with game-highs of 21 points and 16 rebounds.

Petersen hit on eight of nine field-goal attempts and was five of seven from the foul line. She scored eight of her points in the second period to help the Bulldogs go on a decisive 14-2 run en route to a 31-17 halftime lead.