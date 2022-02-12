Schubert, Assumption overwhelm Central Lee

DONNELLSON — It was all about maintaining momentum for Davenport Assumption’s girls basketball team.

The Knights took care of that early in Saturday’s 60-43 win over Central Lee High School in a Class 3A Region 4 quarterfinal.

Assumption (13-9), which advanced to play West Liberty in Wednesday’s semifinal, used its height advantage to take control of the game early. The Knights led 13-5 at the end of the first quarter, then opened the second quarter with a 15-2 run on the way to a 35-14 halftime lead.

“It was just about keeping our energy up,” said junior A.J. Schubert, who led Assumption with 20 points. “It’s high on our list to put the game away early, no matter who we play. That’s what we did tonight. So it was nice.”

“Our focus was to play our game,” said Assumption assistant coach Samantha Johannsen, acting head coach in the place of Jake Timm, who is out with an illness. “And that’s what I’m going to keep harping on them throughout the postseason — playing to our strengths.”

Johannsen said the 50-40 regular-season finale win over Davenport Central provided some of the momentum.

“We played with a lot of intensity in that game, and we wanted to keep that up,” she said.

The strength was in the Knights’ height — Central Lee didn’t have a player over 5-foot-7.

“We expected that they would be a smaller team,” Schubert said. “But we didn’t want to take them lightly, at all. We wanted to play with the same intensity we always do.”

“(A.J.) got great position and was able to finish around the rim,” Johannsen said. “And we kept going at her and the others.”

When the Knights hit four first-half 3-pointers, the Hawks (13-9) couldn’t find an answer.

“They’re a good team,” Central Lee coach Jay Baldwin said. “They took advantage of their height, and then they started making threes, and we had to pick our poison.”

Assumption led by as much as 30 points in the second half before the Hawks rallied.

Alivia Myhre scored 20 points, 15 in the second half, as Central Lee tried to crawl back in the game.

“We told (Alivia) she had to take over,” Baldwin said. “And she did.”

Macy Watkins added 10 points for Central Lee.

Assumption got 13 points from Dawsen Dorsey and 12 from Annika Kotula.

Johannsen was able to empty the bench midway through the third quarter.

We’ve got a lot of good players on this team, and I was glad they were able to get in,” Johannsen said. “This time of year, any rest is good.”

“It was nice to get a little rest,” Schubert said, smiling. “I’ll take it.”

The Knights want to keep that momentum going.

“We’re just going to keep preaching about the intensity,” Johannsen said.

