Schubert's standout freshman year continues as Assumption beats Sherrard

A.J. Schubert is quickly getting used to the bright lights.

Following a standout volleyball season, the Assumption freshman is now making an impact on the basketball court, leading the Knights to a 50-31 win over Sherrard in the IHMVCU Shootout Saturday.

Schubert was named the game MVP after scoring a game-high 15 points, pulling down seven rebounds and adding four steals and two assists to lead the Knights to the win in a game that was rescheduled to Assumption High School due to weather.

"I feel it's a big spotlight on my face when I'm out there," said Schubert, who was the MAC player of the year in volleyball this fall. "I'll get the nerves at the beginning but now that I've transitioned through from volleyball, I know what it's like, I know what it feels like and I feel like I'm able to play to the best of my abilities."

After getting a late start to the season thanks to Assumption's state tournament volleyball run, Schubert only averaged 3.7 points in the first seven games of the season. However, since the holiday break, the 6-foot-1 forward is averaging 13.3 points in the same span.

