Schubert's game-winner lifts Assumption past No. 9 North Scott

Down one to ninth-ranked North Scott with less than 15 seconds to play, Davenport Assumption junior AJ Schubert cut to the 3-point line and found herself wide open.

She would not let the golden opportunity slip away.

Schubert buried the triple to put the Knights up two with 10 seconds left, and, following an Assumption timeout, North Scott’s final heave from deep came up short as the Knights took home a 47-45 home win.

Schubert scored a game-high 23 points on 9 of 10 shooting. She did not miss from deep in three tries.

Her open look was not a designed play, but she capitalized on the position.

“I was feeling it all night, and I was like, alright, let’s go,” she said. “It was nice.”

The clutch shot ignited the home crowd before coach Jacob Timm took a timeout to settle things down.

“She wants to take that shot. She’s comfortable taking that shot,” Timm said. “That’s an unbelievably good basketball team for good reasons.”

Assumption (11-8, 9-7 Mississippi Athletic Conference) needed two defensive stands late to help secure the win.

Following the loss to Central DeWitt, Schubert said the team went to work on its defense. The effort paid off.

“It was just great to see our team work together and have stronger chemistry,” she said. “This is a great win for us.”

North Scott (12-7, 11-5) led 26-21 at halftime before Assumption used a 15-5 third-quarter swing to take five-point lead. Schubert said the team has struggled to come out strong after halftime. That was not the case on Friday night.

“We had a big talk on this is where we need to come out. We’re down five at half,” she said. “We finally figured it out and got going and took it over.”

North Scott’s Kayla Fountain (16 points) was 6 of 6 at the line in the fourth quarter as the Lancers made a final push.

North Scott led by one with 42 seconds left and looked to drain the clock. The Lancers were called for an over-and-back as it looked like an Assumption defender made contact with the ball handler at midcourt. North Scott coach Devvin Davis was also trying to call timeout at the same time.

Schubert’s game-winner followed the turnover.

Timm said he was about three seconds from calling for the team to foul.

“We were trying to foul and maybe got away with a nudge there,” Timm said of sequence ruled an over-and-back. “I think it’s a 50-50 call and I feel bad that Devvin didn’t get a timeout in that she wanted to, but it’s the nature of the game.”

Assumption toughed out the win in multiple ways. Dawsen Dorsey chipped her tooth early in the game, but reentered not long after and went on to score 12 points. She hit back-to-back triples in the third quarter run.

“We had so many kids that just gritted it out tonight,” Timm said. “Dawsen is a great example. … I think there’s a lot of kids that might not have done what she did tonight after losing half your tooth.”

Timm added that Sydney Roe (five points) played “phenomenal defensively.”

Lauren Golinghorst scored 13 points for the Lancers, who are still getting back to full health. Cora O’Neill scored six points after missing games recently with an ankle injury.

Davis said the Lancers expected a tough game on the road. A rough third quarter offensively showed that.

“We had to fight back in the fourth quarter, and I thought they did it and it just came down to a couple plays at the end there that didn’t go our way,” she said. “It is unfortunate the way it ended, but it is what it is.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.