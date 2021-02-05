Scott, Fountain come up big in crunch time for Lancers

ELDRIDGE — Samantha Scott and Ashley Fountain had their own individual struggles Friday night.
Scott missed wide open 3-pointers and had three made field goals in 32 minutes; Fountain started the night going 0-for-4 from the free throw line.
Yet when it mattered most, the two seniors on North Scott’s girls basketball team came up with the biggest baskets of the evening.
Scott’s go-ahead layup with 1 minute, 24 seconds left in the overtime period and Fountain’s final two free throws with four seconds remaining gave the Class 4A No. 5 Lancers a barn-burning 32-29 victory on senior night over upset-minded Assumption at The Pit.
“Being able to have an atmosphere, it made us think of the old times,” Scott said. “We did struggle from the field, mostly. We’ll hit the shots when we need to.”
It sets up a Tuesday night top-5 matchup with No. 4 Central DeWitt for one team to have the inside track for at least a share of the Mississippi Athletic Conference title.
“It wasn’t one of our best efforts, but give the girls credit for getting it done at the end,” North Scott coach TJ Case said.
The Lancers (12-1, 8-1 MAC) didn’t make a single field goal on five attempts in the fourth quarter. The only two points were two free throws from Fountain.
Defense powered them over the final half of the final period.
North Scott didn’t allow a basket in the last four-plus minutes of regulation. It got Assumption’s two posts — Anna Wohlers and A.J. Schubert — into foul trouble.
“Girls know their roles,” Scott said. “Even when we’re not making field goals, our defense has to step up.”
The Knights didn’t help their cause.
They missed a handful of layups under the basket throughout the four quarters.
“It definitely changes things,” Assumption coach Jake Timm said. “It’s the butterfly effect.”
Dawsen Dorsey scored the first basket of OT, which was quickly answered by Fountain. After a few stops, North Scott worked the ball into Scott’s hands in the lane for what turned out to be the game-winning basket.
“I was going to lean on (Ashley) and Sam,” Case said. “They wanted a set drawn up. The problem is we’ve run sets all night that we just hadn’t executed. We tried to dig it out the best we could.”
Wohlers was fouled on a reverse layup over a minute later. She converted both free throws, but the official called a violation, and the tying free throw was waved off.
“I didn’t see it, but I just hope (the referee) saw it,” Timm said. “That’s a huge call to make. That had nothing to do with the outcome of the game. It is what it is.”
Still, Assumption forced a turnover to get the ball back.
Wohlers, who finished with a game-high 12 rebounds, missed another layup then proceeded to turn it over on her offensive rebound. Fountain’s final two makes pushed the lead to three.
The Knights had a last second corner 3 from Maddie Loken fall short, sending North Scott into euphoria.
Scott ended the night with a game-high 12 points and Fountain chipped in seven. She went 4-of-5 from the charity stripe in the fourth and overtime.
“Still felt confident, still knew I had it in me,” Fountain said.
Assumption had a look from Wohlers at the buzzer in regulation that caromed off the back of the rim. It went 1-for-5 from the field in OT.
“I was unbelievably proud of how we battled,” Timm said. “It is really tough to be that close and enough to win that game. We did exactly what we had to do.”
Freshman Maddy Nigey and Schubert paced the Knights with seven points.
The opening 16 minutes was a turnover fest with some chippiness.
Assumption had eight of its 17 turnovers in the second quarter; North Scott turned it over seven times in the first half. Both coaches were warned by the officials.
The Knights took advantage early in the first quarter with a 7-0 run only to be answered by a pair of 3-pointers from Scott and Kate Schermerhorn.
“We wanted to switch up the lineups (for senior night) and it caught us a little off guard,” Fountain said. “We started to pick it back up.”
Lexi Ward gave the Lancers their first lead with 2:50 left in the second on a layup off a turnover. Thirty-seven seconds later, Dorsey brought the advantage back to Assumption, heading into the locker room at 13-12.
Despite the defeat, Timm feels even better about his group.
“We gotta win some tough games on the road,” he said. “If we compete like this, we’ll be in every game.”
Meanwhile, Case is ready for meeting number two with the Sabers, who won the first game a month ago by 15 points.
“I told the girls in the locker room, I was very honest, I said, ‘You don’t believe we can beat them, don’t come,’” Case said. “We’ll have our hands full.”