Scott, Fountain come up big in crunch time for Lancers

Defense powered them over the final half of the final period.

North Scott didn’t allow a basket in the last four-plus minutes of regulation. It got Assumption’s two posts — Anna Wohlers and A.J. Schubert — into foul trouble.

“Girls know their roles,” Scott said. “Even when we’re not making field goals, our defense has to step up.”

The Knights didn’t help their cause.

They missed a handful of layups under the basket throughout the four quarters.

“It definitely changes things,” Assumption coach Jake Timm said. “It’s the butterfly effect.”

Dawsen Dorsey scored the first basket of OT, which was quickly answered by Fountain. After a few stops, North Scott worked the ball into Scott’s hands in the lane for what turned out to be the game-winning basket.

“I was going to lean on (Ashley) and Sam,” Case said. “They wanted a set drawn up. The problem is we’ve run sets all night that we just hadn’t executed. We tried to dig it out the best we could.”

Wohlers was fouled on a reverse layup over a minute later. She converted both free throws, but the official called a violation, and the tying free throw was waved off.

