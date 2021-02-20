Scott shines as North Scott rolls past Keokuk in regional semi

ELDRIDGE — For North Scott's last two state title runs, Sam Scott was a key part of the success, but not the star.

Now in her senior year and looking for one more trip to Des Moines for the Class 4A state girls basketball tournament, it's Scott's time to shine.

And boy did she ever Saturday night.

Scott poured in a career-high 22 points — including six 3-pointers — and added four rebounds, four assists, three steals and two blocked shots to lead the No. 6 Lancers to a 64-44 win over Keokuk in a Class 4A regional semifinal at The Pit.

North Scott (14-2) hosts Fairfield in a regional final Tuesday at 7 p.m.

"It's a key on our team to have good leadership and I think a couple of us seniors have really stepped up and that helps us a lot," Scott said. "It just helps the other ones look up to us, keeps us calm and helps us win games like that."

It was a performance the North Scott coaching staff had been waiting for after Scott averaged 8.5 points per game in the regular season.